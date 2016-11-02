He got away, but not with the groceries, not with his jacket

The white male suspect — five ten, 180 pounds, 20-30 years old, black hair, goateed — allegedly pushed a full cart out of the store, without paying, on the north end.

On the phone to police, the store manager tailed him.

Hearing the manager's voice on the phone, the suspect ditched the shopping cart and took off south behind the store, then into the woods.

On the other side of Family Fresh, a FedEx driver saw the fleeing man run toward Dairy Queen.

The man was stripping off his black jacket while running. He was in white plaid shorts, blue shirt and red tennis shoes.

The suspect's black Fila-brand jacket — burrs stuck to it — was later found in the woods skirting Lake George. The grocery thief, however, was not to be found.

The suspect had entered Family Fresh with two women. They placed energy drink boxes and soda around the outside of the shopping cart, then began filling the middle with groceries.

The women separated and went through the checkout line. They bought a gallon of milk. The man pushed the cart of stolen goods outside.

One female suspect is described as:

Five seven, 200 pounds, dark hair, 20-30 years old, wearing glasses, black/white/red floral skirt, dark top, dark sandals.

The other woman:

About the same height, weight and age; also dark hair, wearing black dress pants, black sweater with white shirt and dress shoes.

Call police at 715-425-0909 if you can identify the suspects or have a tip on the case.