Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Plea deal looms after serious UWRF campus crash

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 4:00 p.m.

    ELLSWORTH -- A tentative agreement was reached between prosecution and a man accused of driving a vehicle that struck and injured two UW-River Falls workers in 2015.

    Pierce County District Attorney Sean Froelich and Donald Schwab, the attorney for Jacob D. Zwiefelhofer, said in court Monday, Oct. 31, that the framework of a plea agreement had been agreed upon.

    The deal still needed to be OK’d by victims, Froelich said at the hearing.

    A plea hearing was set for Wednesday, Nov. 9.

    Zwiefelhofer, a 23-year-old former UWRF student and a Bloomer man, is charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of reckless driving involving injury.

    He was charged in Pierce County Circuit Court after a May 7, 2015, crash on East Cascade Avenue on the UWRF campus.

    According to a criminal complaint, Zwiefelhofer was looking down at his phone just before striking UWRF employees Elizabeth Dekker and Jennifer Drews.

    Both women were hospitalized after the crash, with Drews apparently sustaining more severe injuries -- police said in a September 2015 hearing that she was spent a week at Regions Hospital in St. Paul being treated for a traumatic brain injury, a skull fracture and other injuries.

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtsTrafficRiver Fallssocial
    Mike Longaecker
    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker
    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
    Advertisement