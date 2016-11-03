Plea deal looms after serious UWRF campus crash

Pierce County District Attorney Sean Froelich and Donald Schwab, the attorney for Jacob D. Zwiefelhofer, said in court Monday, Oct. 31, that the framework of a plea agreement had been agreed upon.

The deal still needed to be OK’d by victims, Froelich said at the hearing.

A plea hearing was set for Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Zwiefelhofer, a 23-year-old former UWRF student and a Bloomer man, is charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of reckless driving involving injury.

He was charged in Pierce County Circuit Court after a May 7, 2015, crash on East Cascade Avenue on the UWRF campus.

According to a criminal complaint, Zwiefelhofer was looking down at his phone just before striking UWRF employees Elizabeth Dekker and Jennifer Drews.

Both women were hospitalized after the crash, with Drews apparently sustaining more severe injuries -- police said in a September 2015 hearing that she was spent a week at Regions Hospital in St. Paul being treated for a traumatic brain injury, a skull fracture and other injuries.