Unusual restroom discoveries include loaded gun

Deputies were called Oct. 25 to 456 Main St. in Ellsworth for a loaded gun found in the women's restroom. An employee said a customer came to her and told her about the gun. The employee unloaded the gun and said it had been resting on a toilet paper dispenser. Deputies confiscated the gun. The next day, a used syringe was found on the floor of the women's bathroom at N1817 785th St. in Hager City. The syringe was disposed of.

Halloween-related trouble

Halloween decorations were reported stolen Oct. 26 at W11436 County Road FF in the town of River Falls.

A person in a black compact car was witnessed tampering with a cash box at a pumpkin stand Oct. 27 on Highway 29 in River Falls. No money was taken.

Theft near railroad site

Deputies investigated a stolen property report involving BNSF property Oct. 24 at N531 County Road S in Maiden Rock.

Traffic trouble

Deputies and Prescott police responded Oct. 24 to County Road QQ and Highway 29 in Prescott for a report of a semi-trailer operating left of center. They conducted a traffic stop and learned the driver had been nearing the end of his work day.

A deputy on patrol Oct. 26 at 1005th Street and Highway 35 stopped a speeder. The driver was found to have a felony warrant for his arrest stemming from multiple bail jumpings, operating after revocation and multiple drug charges.

A deputy on patrol Oct. 28 stopped a vehicle at County Road J and Highway 10 in Ellsworth for no brake lights. The driver and two occupants were later arrested in connection with drug possession and probation violations.

An officer on patrol Oct. 30 at 890th Avenue and County Road BB near Baldwin stopped a vehicle for operating after revocation. The driver was arrested on suspicion of operating after revocation, OWI-fourth offense and a probation hold.

Man arrested after domestic case

Officers responded Oct. 29 to W8945 Highway 10 in Ellsworth for a woman who had her hand run over by her husband. The husband, described as intoxicated, was arrested on suspicion of domestic-related charges and operating after revocation.

Critter patrol

Deputies responded Oct. 25 to 328 Pine Ave. in Plum City for a shooting complaint. A man there was shooting a muskrat on his property.

A complainant at N4836 Highway 63 in Ellsworth reported the theft of a dog on Oct. 25.

A deputy on patrol Oct. 27 spotted a black lab in the middle of the roadway near 545th Street and Highway 63 in Spring Valley. The deputy tried capturing the dog, but it ran off.

Arrests follow Ellsworth pursuit

A deputy assisted Ellsworth police Oct. 26 at Maple and Ray streets after a pursuit. A man and a woman were arrested on charges stemming from the incident.

Fight in Hager City

Officers were dispatched Oct. 26 to N1620 County Road VV in Hager City for a fight. By the time officers arrived, both parties had left the scene. It was later learned a man was knocked out, but regained consciousness and was drinking water. The other combatant left in a car.

False report leads to arrest

A caller on Second Street in Maiden Rock reported Oct. 28 that his wife and children were missing. The family members were later located and officers were told the caller knew they had left. The caller was arrested on suspicion of domestic disorderly conduct, criminal property damage and obstructing an officer.

Possible burglary in Ellsworth

A caller reported a possible burglary Oct. 28 at N4175 610th St. in Ellsworth. The complainant found a door open. There was no sign of forced entry or evidence that anything was missing.

Who’s that?

A deputy on patrol at 12:21 a.m. Oct. 31 in Ellsworth noticed a vehicle parked at the end of a 450th Avenue driveway with its lights off. When the deputy drove past, the vehicle turned on its lights, drove up the driveway, then came back down with its lights off. The deputy spoke with the driver, who said he was watching for cars that were coming onto private property.

