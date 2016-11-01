Police Beat: Red-sneakered grocery store thief escapes

This happened late Monday morning, Oct. 24.

The man ditched his cart after realizing the store manager was behind him calling police.

He took off running for the woods behind the store and wasn't found. He was seen stripping off his black jacket as he ran -- the jacket was recovered.

Two women had entered Family Fresh with the man. They eventually separated from him and bought a gallon of milk.

River Falls police also:

--Arrested a 25-year-old man for domestic battery, strangulation, disorderly conduct and obstruction Wednesday night, Oct. 27, at 1485 Wildcat Court #206.

The same man was arrested there for domestic battery against the same woman two weeks ago. This time another tenant heard a woman screaming.

Officers had to reach the woman by using a battering ram against the apartment's locked door.

Once inside, they found her passed out on a bed. He was hiding under blankets and pillows with his feet sticking out.

They had to pull the man out and forcibly cuff him.

Taken to county jail, the man was heard to say: “Tell her to tell the truth.”

The woman, who would be taken to the hospital, said the man, her recent boyfriend, had clapped a hand over her mouth to stifle her screams. She claimed she tried “to scream bloody murder because I was so scared.”

--Arrested a 32-year-old local woman for drunk driving (second offense and with two children in her car under age 16) at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28.

Police were tipped off anonymously by a caller about a drunken female driver with two kids leaving a Roosevelt Street address. The woman, allegedly speeding, was stopped at Morgan Road and South Wasson Lane.

She got out of the car right away and so did one of her kids – a 7-year-old boy who was crying hysterically.

After her arrest a social worker came to discuss arrangements for the woman's two children.

The woman was brought to the hospital for a blood sample, then taken to county jail.

Her case will be handled in Pierce County Circuit Court at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28.

--Still investigating a substantial battery at Broz Sports Bar, 127 S. Main St., after 2 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. A 21-year-old Andover, Minn., man was found sitting on the sidewalk outside – nose very bloody and apparently broken.

The man had been punched in the face inside Broz and knocked unconscious. The man's attacker was said to be a white man in a pin-stripped suit. He was never found.

The victim came to, got feisty with bouncers who tried to assist him, so they kicked him outside.

The man was very drunk and hard to understand. Before being taken away by ambulance, an officer said the man uttered that he was 'about to knock some guy's lights out but was then knocked out himself.'

--Still investing a raft of break-in attempts to River Falls Mini Storage, 258 Summit St. Eleven storage units were found to have handles, latches or locks cut or missing over the weekend.

For more, see Police Beat in the Nov. 3 print issue of the River Falls Journal.