A suspicious blue truck or van was seen in the area at the time.

Arrests follow gas leak

Deputies and Ellsworth police responded Oct. 20 to a gas leak at 354 W. Main St. The incident led to the arrest of two people after an evacuation.

Guns, ammo stolen in burglaries

Deputies responded at 5:17 a.m. Oct. 19 to W11190 Highway 10 in Prescott for a burglary that happened about three hours earlier. Ammunition was stolen from a garage and the suspect was caught on surveillance camera. The suspect was found the next day and brought to jail.

Officers responded Oct. 21 to W8726 360th Ave. in Hager City for a burglary. Four long guns — two 12-gauge shotguns and two .22-caliber rifles — were stolen.

Multiple deputies were called at 4:15 p.m. Oct. 22 to 300 Court Road in Plum City for a report of missing children. A mother reported her children, ages 7 and 9, had been missing for more than two hours. They were both found safe at a gas station before being reunited with their mother.

Deputies were notified Oct. 19 of a River Falls long-term care patient who hadn't been heard from in a while. The person called authorities and reported he was stuck in a ditch. The vehicle was towed from the ditch; the man was given a courtesy ride home.

A caller reported a vehicle driving all over the road Oct. 17 in the 200 block of North Broad Street in Prescott. Deputies found the driver, who was arrested on suspicion of OWI.

Multiple deputies responded at 6:31 p.m. Oct. 21 to the Woodshed Bar, 1090 825th St., to assist Red Wing, Minn., police with a pursuit. Three people were arrested.

A deputy was dispatched at 12:10 a.m. Oct. 22 to N1620 County Road VV in Hager City for a hit-and-run crash. A male suspect was found in Red Wing. He was arrested on suspicion of OWI.

A deputy on patrol at 2:41 a.m. Oct. 23 near County Road K and Highway 35 in Hager City spotted a vehicle on the side of the road without any lights on “in a poor location.” The deputy spoke with the driver and smelled pot in the vehicle. The driver was ticketed for THC possession and was given a courtesy ride.

Missing people foundTraffic troubleGunfire report

Deputies responded at 5:54 p.m. Oct. 18 to a shooting complaint at 850th Street and Highway 29 in town of River Falls. A complainant reported illegal gunfire, though a search by deputies did not turn up any suspects, vehicles or shell casings.

Critter patrol

Deputies assisted Department of Natural Resources game wardens Oct. 21 with a suspicious deer found dead in a yard on 465th Avenue in Ellsworth.

Lost and suspicious

A deputy was sent Oct. 22 to N4351 County Road HH in Elmwood for a suspicious vehicle. The deputy found two people who said they were lost in the campground.

Deputies assisted River Falls police with a fight in front of a business at 129 S. Main St.

Deputies assisted Ellsworth police Oct. 22 with a fight in progress at 540 Cairns St.

A deputy on patrol at 11:26 p.m. Oct. 22 witnessed two males who appeared to be fighting at a home on County Road VV in Hager City. The deputy spoke with the males. They were wrestling for fun.

A caller reported Oct. 17 that he found some suspicious items in his grain bin at N5388 County Road E in Prescott.

A complainant reported seeing a woman out walking at 5:42 p.m. Oct. 19 at County Road S and Highway 72 in Elmwood. A deputy talked to her. She was out walking for exercise.

A deputy on patrol at 1:21 a.m. Oct. 22 spotted a wanted woman at N729 825th St. in Hager City. The deputy walked up to the house and watched the woman duck into another room. She didn't come to the door.

Deputies were dispatched Oct. 22 to N7249 910th St. in town of River Falls for a domestic disturbance. A man there was later arrested on suspicion of domestic disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

A caller reported seeing a suspicious man walking down the road with a light on his head Oct. 23 at County Road EE and 210th Avenue in Bay City. No one was found there. For more, see the Oct. 27 print issue of the River Falls Journal.

Fights reportedMiscellaneous