Police Beat: Not all blondes have more fun

Later that same day the 38-year-old Hudson woman comes back to ShopKo – this time wearing a black-hair wig, glasses, and one of the stolen Packer jerseys. She allegedly steals more things, clothing and jewelry.

She's stopped outside ShopKo by a store security guard after leaving. Police are called.

The woman denies being the blonde shoplifting suspect from earlier in the day. But an officer allegedly finds some of that stolen merchandise in her parked car.

In all, the woman's accused of stealing $378 worth of ShopKo merchandise on Oct. 20

A records check shows she's been arrested for shoplifting twice in Wisconsin and five times in Minnesota.

Booked at the police station, the woman was ticketed $337 for shoplifting and obstruction in River Falls with a Nov. 30 appearance set in Municipal Court.

River Falls Police also:

--Ticketed a 13-year-old Cottage Grove, Minn., girl for shoplifting at ShopKo early Friday afternoon, Oct. 21. The girl was there with her great-grandmother.

The teen allegedly ripped a ring out of a package and slipped it on her finger, then stuffed some cosmetic items down her bra and a purse inside her pants.

After being caught, the girl allegedly said she figured she could get away with stealing at ShopKo.

She couldn't. Her father, when reached, said he had just reported the girl as a juvenile runaway. No word on what great-grandma had to say about that.

--Cited a 32-year-old River Falls man for disorderly conduct for his alleged outburst at Little Minds Learning Center, 250 Quarry Road, on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 20.

Angry about the dismissal of his girlfriend, an employee at the daycare center, the man went there and confronted another woman, the assistant director.

He allegedly did so, using profanity, in a room filled with two-year-old tykes. They were described as fearful and upset. One cried.

The man was found later at his home. He said the incident was exaggerated but then added, “Just arrest me.”

He was, being cuffed and brought for booking at the police station. Besides the $187 citation, he was given a one-year no-trespass order from Little Minds.

--Arrested three men in their early 20s for fighting outside Jimmy John's, 477 Spruce St., before 3 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.

One man, of Indian heritage, claimed the other two made fun of his hair for “being native” and that he was pushed outside, punched and knocked to the ground during the brawl.

The three suspects – from Knapp, Spring Valley and Ellsworth – were given $187 disorderly conduct citations with a Nov. 30 Municipal Court date.

