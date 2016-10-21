Sex-related resignations affect St. Croix law enforcement

Their employment ended Aug. 1.

According to a resignation letter turned in by Dunn that was obtained through an open records request, the two had a brief intimate encounter on June 3 in a court security office next to St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Eric Lundell’s courtroom.

Dunn -- a former River Falls police officer -- said the encounter did not involve intercourse and they stopped for fear of being caught.

In a written statement also obtained through an open records request, Balcerek said the encounter occurred after Dunn summoned her to the room to help him with a computer program.

The incident “seemed like a dare,” Balcerek wrote, but went on to note that she didn’t recall whether the act was “commenced.” She described the incident as a one-time occurrence.

She declined to comment for the story.

Dunn said in an interview that he is embarrassed by the incident and that he takes full responsibility for his actions. He said he is no longer in law enforcement and doesn’t plan to return to the profession.

“This moral failure is both disgusting and completely unbecoming of an officer in the employment of the that officer,” he said in a written statement in which he apologizes to his family and to Shilts. “Furthermore, this behavior violates the very oath of office that I as a deputy sheriff swore to uphold. My resignation could not be more called for or appropriate.”

Sheriff John Shilts said the incident came to light after one of the two people involved mentioned it to a friend, who then told a deputy about it.

“I am obviously very disappointed that any member of this agency would engage in this type of conduct,” the sheriff said.

Shilts said other members of the agency “did the right thing” after the incident was brought to light.

“Remember that unlike some other recent cases in other agencies, this was a one-time incident,” he said. “(It) doesn’t excuse the behavior but does show the standards of the agency and its members.”

He said various reasons were at play that allowed the employees to sign separation agreements rather than face termination.

“In the end, sometimes it is worth agreeing to terms of separation rather than going through the hearing process,” Shilts said.