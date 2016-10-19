Jury acquits man in River Falls rape case

The charges stemmed from an Oct. 31, 2015, incident at a home in River Falls where a woman said Mescher raped her while she was drunk.

The trial lasted four days and included testimony from complainant, experts, witnesses and River Falls police. Mescher, formerly of Hudson and River Falls, exercised his right to not testify at the trial.

Pierce County Court Judge Joe Boles dismissed the first count, which alleged sexual assault by use of force, after a motion by prosecutor Rory O’Sullivan. O’Sullivan also moved to have a lesser second-degree sexual assault charge amended to third-degree after resting the state’s case.

Defense attorney Aaron Nelson did not return a call seeking comment on the acquittal.

O’Sullivan said he respects the jury’s decision.

“We have faith in the criminal justice system and have faith in Pierce County jurors,” he said.

O’Sullivan said Pierce County prosecutors will continue to aggressively prosecute sex crimes in spite of the acquittal.

“We take sexual assaults very seriously and we hope that this trial underscores how seriously the Pierce County District Attorney’s Office takes sexual assault,” he said. “I hope the not guilty verdict doesn’t dissuade future victims of sexual assault from coming forward.”