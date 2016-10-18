False shooting report leads to arrest

Deputies were called at 4:42 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, to N8334 1015th St., town of River Falls, for a report of a woman shooting at vehicles. The report turned out to be false. The complainant, a man, was arrested on suspicion of multiple charges.

Suspicious couple outside school

Deputies responded Oct. 14 to 621 Main St. in Plum City for a report of people inside a white van possibly taking photos of students. The van, described as white with Minnesota plates, was occupied by an older man and woman. It was not located.

False alarm call leads to close call

Multiple deputies assisted Ellsworth police Oct. 10 with a bank alarm at 385 W. Main St. It was a false alarm. While officers were leaving, one witnessed a white sedan nearly strike an officer on foot in the crosswalk. The driver was stopped and cited.

Burglary

A burglary was reported Oct. 10 at W7296 450th Ave. in Ellsworth. Numerous items were reported missing from the home.

Trespassing

Hunters were warned Oct. 11 for scouting out land on private property near 510th Street and 835th Avenue in Spring Valley. A deputy responded to a trespassing complaint Oct. 16 on County Road FF in town of River Falls where a person was suspected of hunting on private property. The hunter said he wasn't on private land. He claimed to be on state park land. The DNR investigated a possible state park violation.

Suspected trespassers were reported Oct. 16 on land near 617th Street and County Road EE in Bay City. One man was arrested for a probation violation.

Traffic trouble

Deputies assisted River Falls police Oct. 11 for a driving complaint involving a bus on Highway 29 and County Road F. A female motorist was later stopped. She admitted to cutting off the bus while attempting to complete a pass in traffic.

A deputy on patrol Oct. 11 stopped a speeder at highways 29 and 63 in Spring Valley. The driver said she didn't understand speed limit signs or read English.

Officers were sent Oct. 12 to W6680 490th Ave. in Ellsworth for a suspicious activity complaint. The suspicious vehicle had left by the time officers got there. A vehicle matching the description was stopped, but a woman driver said she wasn't the suspicious motorist.

Deputies responded Oct. 13 to a driving complaint at First Street and Pine Avenue in Plum City. Multiple “burnout marks” were found, along with tipped-over political lawn signs.

An officer en route to River Falls Area Hospital saw a suspicious vehicle driving in front of an ambulance Saturday, Oct. 15, at 760th Avenue and Highway 65. The vehicle, seen driving recklessly, was stopped. The driver was arrested on suspicion of OWI and drug possession.

Person picks wrong house

Deputies were called Oct. 16 to 215 Foster St. in River Falls to assist police there with a person trying to break into a home. River Falls police helped get the person to the appropriate house.

Vandalism in Spring Valley

Officers responded Oct. 16 to N7934 535th St. in Spring Valley for a vandalism report. A man there reported the window of his car and his neighbor's car had been smashed in at some point over the weekend.

Rowdy patrons

Deputies assisted Ellsworth police at 12:51 a.m. Oct. 15 with a fight at 325 W. Main St. in Ellsworth. Officers helped get the combatants under control.

Woman down

A deputy on patrol Oct. 12 noticed a woman lying on the ground at 176 Main St. in Ellsworth. The woman told the officer she'd fallen and complained of minor injuries. Instead of receiving EMS care, she opted to catch a ride with a friend.

Miscellaneous