A tense situation ended peacefully early Wednesday, Oct. 11, in New Richmond after an hours-long incident involving an armed man.

According to a press release issued by New Richmond Police Chief Craig Yehlik just before noon on Wednesday, the New Richmond Police Department received a complaint at 10:13 p.m. Tuesday night of an approximately 55-year-old male subject at Mary Park with a firearm intending to harm himself.

Upon arrival, officers quickly located the subject and contained him in the back of the park, near the boat launch area.

It was confirmed the subject was in possession of and displaying a handgun and was in obvious crisis.

The male subject, confirmed to be a New Richmond-area resident, refused to cooperate, refused to drop the firearm and indicated multiple times verbally to the officers on scene that his wishes were to harm himself.

Multiple agencies, including the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, New Richmond Fire, New Richmond EMS and New Richmond City Utilities were called in to assist with various aspects of this incident.

After an approximately four-and-one-half-hour standoff, the St. Croix County negotiator successfully gained compliance from the subject who separated himself from the firearm and peacefully turned himself over to police.

There were no injuries to the subject or any of the responding officers.

The subject is now being evaluated for crisis intervention.

"From the time the call came in and containment of the subject was very quick and due to the location of the subject in the park we felt there was no additional danger to the public during this incident," Yehlik said.

Yehlik said the incident ended after five hours in “the best case ending that anyone could ask for.”

"The New Richmond Police Department would like to thank the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department, the Wisconsin State Patrol, members of the New Richmond Fire, New Richmond EMS and New Richmond Utilities for their quick response and efforts to ensure a best-case scenario outcome to this volatile situation."