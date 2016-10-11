A caller reported suspicious activity in a cemetery at 8:44 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at N8838 1160th St. town of River Falls. Deputies spoke with the vehicle's occupants. They were watching a movie inside. They later drove away and left the cemetery.

Deputies responded Oct. 8 to the Mississippi River back channel area in Hager City for a motorcycle vs. vehicle crash. A man was transported with injuries and was arrested on suspicion of OWI-second offense.

A deputy responding at 4:59 a.m. Oct. 10 to a report of a suspicious person on the roadway found a vehicle overturned near Langer's Bar at County Road BB and Highway 72.

Traffic troubleGunfire complaint

Deputies responded at 5:01 p.m. Oct. 3 to a hunting complaint on 840th Avenue in rural River Falls. A caller reported a shot from the area that ricocheted near a hunter. The shooter was found shooting into a hill. He moved his target to a safer location.

A deputy assisted Ellsworth police Oct. 3 at 137 N. Maple St. on a suspicious activity report. A male fled the deputy but was later stopped. The male was spoken to and released from custody.

A caller reported seeing a suspicious vehicle in the area Oct. 3 that sped off on Highway 10 in Ellsworth. The caller later reported that belongings were missing.

Deputies responded Oct. 6 to N8334 1015th St. in rural River Falls for a man trying to break into a home. A man was later arrested on suspicion of domestic disorderly conduct.

Deputies were called to N3615 County Road C in Ellsworth for a person who had been bitten on the arm by a dog. The dog was found to be current on its rabies vaccinations.

A deputy took an animal complaint Oct. 4 at N6014 670th St. in Ellsworth. The incident appeared to be poaching and was referred to a DNR game warden.

An officer on patrol Oct. 7 found a person standing in the road next to a vehicle at 570th Avenue and Highway 63 in Ellsworth. The person reporting seeing two dogs walking in the roadway. The dogs' owners were located and the animals were returned to their home.

Suspicious run-insCritter patrolBurglary report

Deputies assisted Ellsworth police Oct. 5 with a possible burglary at 237 N. Grant St. The suspect was gone but was later found by Ellsworth officers.

Vandalism reported

Vandalism was reported Oct. 5 at N3763 510th St. in Ellsworth. A complainant said someone filed the head off a gate bolt in an apparent attempt to gain access to the property. It didn't appear anyone got inside.

Dumping complaint in Spring Valley

Officers took a dumping complaint Oct. 6 at W842 850th Ave. in Spring Valley. The complainant said there was a witness to the incident. A possible suspect was identified, though attempts to speak to that person were unsuccessful.

ATV stop leads to tickets

A deputy on patrol conducted an ATV stop Oct. 7 at 468th Avenue and Highway 35 in Prescott. The ATV had been witnessed driving on the highway without headlights or a tail lamp. The driver was ticketed for no ATV safety certificate and non-registration. Warnings were given for equipment violations, a passenger without a helmet and operating on the highway.

Miscellaneous

A deputy on patrol Oct. 3 saw an occupied vehicle parked off the roadway on Market Street in Bay City. The occupants were playing Pokemon Go.

An officer found a man and a woman with felony warrants on Oct. 7 at W6387 Main St. in Bay City. They were arrested and jailed.

Officers responded Oct. 4 to W9090 Highway 29 in town of River Falls for a disorderly person. A man was reportedly making threats to neighbors and slamming doors. Deputies said the suspect appeared “heavily intoxicated” and was told to stop making threats.