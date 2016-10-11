There they met a 67-year-old man in his camper. The man, described as drunk, claimed his estranged wife pointed a black Glock 9mm pistol at his head and threatened to shoot him.

He added that she'd just left in a red convertible car.

But his story didn't add up. Campground neighbors hadn't seen any female suspect, especially one armed.

Finally, the man allegedly conceded to police: “All right. I made it up. There was no gun.”

The man's wife, who lives in rural River Falls, was contacted. She said she was at her mother-in-law's birthday party in West St. Paul and hadn't been near the Hoffman Park campground.

The man, who was out on bail, was cuffed, arrested and taken to county jail for bail jumping. He kept asking why.

River Falls police also:

--Arrested a 34-year-old local man for marijuana possession and driving while suspended Saturday afternoon at East Walnut and South Main street.

The man, with a woman and a toddler in the car, was pulled over for a traffic stop. Asked about the marijuana odor, the man said he smoked pot but there was none in his car.

A search appeared to show otherwise. Officers claimed they found a prepackaged baggie of weed.

--Arrested a 21-year-old local woman for shoplifting at ShopKo Tuesday night, Oct. 4. The woman was allegedly spotted on surveillance camera stealing bras, hair-care and cosmetic items.

An off-duty River Falls cop happened to be in the store. He was asked to assist.

The woman, who bought a few other things, was stopped as she left ShopKo. She was brought by the officer to the police station, booked there and given a $187 citation. She allegedly admitted to shoplifting some things at ShopKo just a week earlier.

--Picked up two juvenile girls for fighting at Glen Park Sunday afternoon, Oct. 9. Both are being referred to county juvenile court.

--Cited a 32-year-old local man for failing to yield after he clipped a 21-year-old female bicyclist who was in the crosswalk going east at Main Street and Cascade Avenue last Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 5. The man was turning right from South Main. He said he just didn't see the bicyclist in front of him. She was taken away by ambulance.

For more Police Beat, see the Oct. 13 print issue of the River Falls Journal.