Deputies responded at 6:37 p.m. Oct. 2 to Highway 35 in Prescott for a possible self-inflicted gunshot inside a truck. A man was found dead inside a truck parked alongside the highway. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides resources for people struggling with depression; that number is 800-273-8255.

A deputy on patrol Sept. 27 attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that pulled into N8354 410th St. in Spring Valley. The driver was attempting to evade the officer because he wasn't wearing a seat belt. He was later arrested on suspicion of drug charges.

Officers were called Sept. 27 to N673 825th Ave. in Hager City for a fireworks complaint. A woman was found driving with revoked status. She was arrested on suspicion of OWI and bail jumping.

A caller reported a minor traffic crash Oct. 2 and said the suspect was being pursued on Highway 63 in Ellsworth. Deputies found the suspect, who was arrested on suspicion of OWI.

A deputy on patrol at 12:19 a.m. Oct. 3 came upon a one-vehicle crash at 300th Street and County Road S. in Maiden Rock. The driver was arrested on suspicion of OWI.

Traffic arrests

Crash witnessed

A Pierce County highway worker witnessed a vehicle crash into a ditch and strike a road sign Sept. 27 on Highway 35 at County Road VV in Hager City. The driver was gone by the time officers arrived, but he had told the highway worker he wasn't injured.

Possible poachers stopped

Deputies stopped a vehicle Sept. 28 at 210th Avenue and 670th Street in Bay City for suspicious activity. The vehicle's occupants were identified as possible poaching suspects.

Man injured in fall

Deputies and medics responded Sept. 29 to W7949 185th St. in Hager City for a 75-year-old man who fell off a ladder while pressure-washing his house. He was transported from the scene by Red Wing, Minn., ambulance and taken to Mayo Health Systems-Red Wing.

Prowlers admonished by resident

A man called Thursday, Sept. 29, after seeing people shining flashlights near his vehicles at a property on County Road W in River Falls. The suspects took off after the complainant hollered at them. A check of the area by officers turned up nothing out of the ordinary.

Duck hunters confronted over gunfire

Deputies responded Oct. 1 to a shooting complaint on 825th Street in Hager City. The incident happened near the boat launch, where two juveniles were duck hunting on a pond. A man confronted them and accused them of shooting in his direction. Officers took statements from all involved.

Roadside checks

Officers checked on a man sleeping in the back of a vehicle Oct. 1 at 290th Avenue and Highway 63 in Hager City. The vehicle had broken down. Suspected drug paraphernalia was found inside. About 20 minutes later, a deputy spotted a man sitting on a guardrail at 520th Avenue and Highway 63 in Ellsworth. The man told the officer he was walking to Ellsworth to look for work.

Neighbor dispute

Deputies were called Oct. 1 to a home on 810th Street in Hager City, where a woman was questioned about shooting her slingshot at a neighbor's property line. The woman said the height of the fence would have precluded projectiles from hitting or harming anyone on the other side. Both neighbors were told not to antagonize one another.

Burglary reported

A caller reported Sept. 28 that a chainsaw and generator were stolen from N1402 790th St. in Hager City. A burglary was reported at the same house Oct. 2. A push-style weed trimmer and a pressure washer were reported stolen.

A deputy on patrol Sept. 27 stopped to talk to a person and smelled marijuana on him. He was told to empty his pockets. A pipe was found. The man was arrested on suspicion of THC possession and bail jumping.

A complainant reported Sept. 30 that there was a low-flying plane on 620th Avenue in Prescott. A deputy responded and learned the plane, witnessed flying about 100 feet above farm fields, was spraying crops in the area.

A homeowner at W11940 820th Ave., town of River Falls, flagged down a deputy to report that a political lawn sign had been stolen.

Officers were dispatched Oct. 1 to W9088 Highway 29 in River Falls for a disorderly person. A man was later arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and property damage.

Deputies responded Oct. 2 to W4598 County Road N in Beldenville for a domestic disturbance. A man and a woman were both questioned and gave conflicting statements.

Loud explosions were reportedly heard for several hours on County Road J in Ellsworth.

Miscellaneous