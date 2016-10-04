Police Beat: Arrested man warned about hate

A 19-year-old local man picked up in downtown River Falls for disorderly conduct was told to stop with the racial and homosexual slurs or face a “hate crime” penalty.

This incident was after 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, corner of Main and East Walnut streets. The cop found two men fighting on the ground.

The victim, a UW-River Falls male student of color, was allegedly hit from behind on the side of the head. He and a friend said they were taunted by the suspect.

At the police station, the 19-year-old allegedly asked the on-duty sergeant if he could pay $800 to cover his misdeed.

The sergeant said citations, like the $187 citation for disorderly conduct, aren't paid to police. He asked the man if the $800 was a bribe. The man said no it wasn't.

The man, however, refused to accept his citation and allegedly made odd remarks about the city's female municipal court judge. He referred to the judge as a “he” and that he was drinking at a bar.

River Falls police also:

--Arrested a 21-year-old Hudson man for disorderly conduct at a house in the 100 block of North Fourth Street after 6 a.m. Saturday.

A woman called from the house to say they was a strange, loud man making noise outside and scaring her children.

Officers found the man, very drunk, inside the house's enclosed porch.

The man thought it was Friday and that he was at a job site working in St. Paul. He had no idea where he was or how he'd gotten there.

After being arrested and booked at the police station, the man was told to find someone sober to come get him. He called his mom. She came and he was released to her care.

--Were called to mutual aid Pierce County after 8 a.m. Saturday at N6627 County Road E for a suspicious car at the end of the driveway with two men inside arguing.

The driver said he was looking for his cousin's place on County E and that GPS led him to this address.

The driver's passenger, a 31-year-old New Richmond man, was identified and found to be wanted in St. Croix County for a warrant. He was also arrested for having a baggie with two grams of marijuana, a pot pipe and a grinder.

The New Richmond man was taken to Pierce County Jail in Ellsworth.

--Arrested a 19-year-old UWRF student from Oakdale, Minn., for drug paraphernalia possession in Glen Park after 11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2.

