Deputies responded Sept. 19 to 620th Street and County Road EE in Bay City for a suspicious activity report. Men at the scene were hunting for ginseng.

One was found without a ginseng license, while the other man's Department of Natural Resources privileges had been revoked. DNR wardens handled the complaint.

Deputies apprehended a man picking ginseng without a license at 1 p.m. Sept. 21 on 650th Street near 620th Street in Bay City.

The man had fled on foot before being caught. He was found with methamphetamine, meth paraphernalia and pot. He was arrested and jailed.

A deputy on patrol at 2 a.m. Sept. 23 found a vehicle parked sideways in the middle of Highway 63 at County Road VV in Hager City. The driver was arrested on suspicion of OWI. A passenger was arrested for a probation hold.

Deputies on patrol at 7:49 p.m. Sept. 23 conducted a traffic stop at 210th Avenue and 670th Street in Bay City. The male driver took off on foot. A woman involved in the stop was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine possession and felony warrants.

A deputy on patrol conducted a traffic stop at 830th Street and County Road K in Hager City. The driver was later arrested on suspicion of OWI.

Roadside arrests

Suspected police impersonator

Deputies were called Sept. 23 to N5063 County Road DD in Ellsworth for an unwanted person. While conducting interviews, it was learned the suspect had impersonated a police officer on a phone call with the complainant. That person was arrested.

Woman’s fire prompts ticket

A noise complaint at 10:32 p.m. Sept. 19 at N729 825th St. in Hager City drew two deputies. Officers spoke with the suspects, who agreed to turn off their music for the night. While talking with a complainant, deputies witnessed a woman start garbage on fire in a burn barrel. Fireworks inside the barrel went off. She was issued a ticket for the burning violation.

The theft of library materials was reported Sept. 20 at 611 Main St. in Plum City. Deputies made contact with the suspect; the materials were returned to the library.

A propane tank was reported stolen Sept. 22 at 300 Court Road in Plum City.

A woman at W5252 County Road N in Beldenville reported the theft of belongings.

Deputies performed a welfare check Sept. 23 at a home on County Road G in Elmwood, where people said they were cleaning up the house. They didn't know how many dogs or cats were there, but invited officers to check back on their progress at any time. The deputy planned to check back.

Six deputies responded at 4:42 p.m. Sept. 24 to N6109 988th St. in Ellsworth to check the welfare of a person there. A woman there was eventually taken into custody on a mental health hold.

Officers were sent Sept. 19 to N1878 County Road K in Hager City for a possible house fire. They arrived on scene to find it was a bonfire.

Deputies removed three buckets of food from the roadway Sept. 20 at highways 10 and 63 in Ellsworth.

Dispatchers were notified Sept. 21 of a missing service dog from a Spring Valley home on Highway 29. Two minutes later, dispatchers took a call about a dead dog in the area, which was confirmed to be the missing service dog.

Deputies were called Sept. 24 to N2949 985th St. in Hager City after a caller reported finding a gun in her yard. Officers determined it to be a toy gun.

Deputies stopped a driver Sept. 24 on Highway 63 after receiving a traffic complaint. The driver performed field sobriety tests and was confirmed to be sober. He told officers he has new glasses and car problems.

Deputies were called Sept. 25 to 124 Pine Ave. in Plum City for an assault. After interviewing people there, it was determined no assault had occurred; the complainant was described as “highly intoxicated.”

TheftsWelfare checksMiscellaneous

