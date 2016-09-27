Police Beat: 'You were young once before, right?'

Officers got a 911 call after 3 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, to go to the Holiday station in downtown River Falls. A woman there described as distraught and bruised said her 42-year-old boyfriend had beat up and tried strangling her.

The woman said she'd kicked him out of their apartment in the 300 block of North Second Street earlier but that he returned at 2 a.m. while she slept.

After that, she claimed he took her cellphone, smacked her head, grabbed her hair, ripped out her earring, choked and hit her before she got away and drove to Holiday.

She gave officers her apartment keys. The suspect was found in his boxers as police entered the apartment.

He repeatedly denied that anything physical had happened with his girlfriend except for loud arguing.

The man was told to dress, arrested for domestic battery and strangulation, and taken to Pierce County Jail in Ellsworth.

River Falls police also:

--Arrested a 20-year-old man on North Main Street after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, for underage drinking-2nd and an I.D. card violation.

The man was allegedly walking around with an open bottle of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer. His Wisconsin I.D. showed another name and that he was age 27.

Asked about this discrepancy, the suspect spoke to the officer, “You were young once before, right?”

The 20-year-young suspect was booked at the police station and give two citations totaling $500.

--Arrested a 17-year-old River Falls boy for marijuana possession at the Renaissance Academy school, 1107 S. Wasson Lane, Wednesday afternoon Sept. 21.

Police were called to the school for a “skunky” order believed to be marijuana. That order was traced to the boy's locker. Inside his jacket pocket a sandwich bag filled with 11.7 grams of pot was allegedly found.

Questioned, the boy said his aunt had brought him home for lunch. There he allegedly smoked pot, got high, stuffed the marijuana in his pocket, forget about it and returned to school.

The boy denied selling pot but said he'd been smoking it since age 8 or 9. He was given a $187 citation and released to the care of his aunt.

--Are investigating a burglary early last week in the Industrial Park at Designer Doors, 702 Troy St. While nothing was taken, the intruder somehow got inside and messed up machinery and other equipment. The vandalism appeared designed to sabotage production operations. No arrests have been made yet.

For more, see Police Beat in the Sept. 29 print issue of the River Falls Journal.