Deputies were called Sept. 12 to River City Metals, N3941 Highway 35, Prescott, for a disorderly man. Workers said the suspect took a swing at an employee after he was confronted about altering his weight ticket. The suspect and his brother were arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and bail jumping. A third man was released from the scene.

Bullet hole found in swing set

A deputy took a shooting complaint Sept. 17 at W10415 521st Ave. in Prescott. A bullet hole was found in a swing set. The complainant said he’d call back if more shooting occurred.

Driver strikes bull in traffic

A deputy was called at 8:55 p.m. Sept. 14 to 850th Avenue and Highway 128 in Spring Valley for crash involving a vehicle and a bull. The driver, Tracey S. Boardman, 45, Spring Valley, was not injured, nor were two occupants in the vehicle. The bull was put down, per owner Christy L. Rabitoy’s request, deputies reported.

Deputy nixes sign idea

A Prescott caller inquired Sept. 14 about using a range target with bullet holes as a no-trespassing sign on his Highway 29 property. Deputies told him not to pursue the idea.

Burglary in Prescott

Burglary to a storage unit was reported Sept. 14 at N6524 1250th St. in Prescott. Items were retrieved by River Falls police.

Wanted man seen in Bay City

A deputy on patrol Sept. 14 spotted a man outside W6387 Main St. in Bay City who matched the description of a man with an active warrant. Two men were seen running inside the house. They didn’t come to the door for the officer.

Traffic stop leads to arrest

A deputy on patrol at 12:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, on Highway 63 at 825th Street in Hager City stopped a vehicle for speeding. The driver was found to be revoked, which violated his felony bond conditions. Marijuana was also found during the stop. The driver was arrested on suspicion of operating while revoked, marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping.

Search warrants executed

A search warrant was executed at 4:17 p.m. Sept. 14 at N2001 690th St. in Bay City. Deputies executed another search warrant at 10:55 a.m. Sept. 16 at W10822 690th Ave., town of River Falls. No information on either search was immediately available. Deputies assisted Ellsworth police on Sept. 17 with a search warrant at 410 Cairns St. A woman arrested there was allegedly found in possession of a small amount of marijuana.

Suspicious peddler

A caller reported Sept. 14 that a truck with California plates was driving around the County Road MM area in Prescott by someone purporting to be a CenturyLink worker. The vehicle didn’t belong to the telecom company. Extra patrol was requested.

Cat theft reported

Deputies got a call Sept. 16 about a stolen cat at N1566 County Road VV in Hager City. A possible suspect was identified, so officers went to that person’s home on 150th Avenue. That person told deputies she found the cat and gave it away. She was asked to get the cat back and to return it to its owner. The cat was returned to its owner the following day.

Vandalism included damage to apple tree

While taking a fireworks complaint Sept. 18 at N1580 County Road VV in Hager City, a deputy was flagged down by a woman with a vandalism report. She said her satellite dish, apple tree, garden and air conditioner had been damaged.

Visit leads to pot discovery, arrest

A deputy was sent Sept. 13 to N7593 120th St. in Spring Valley for a report of a woman there with a warrant for her arrest. Deputies discovered marijuana in the home. A woman was arrested on suspicion of pot possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and a Dunn County warrant.

Miscellaneous

Deputies responded Sept. 13 to W6450 Lake Pepin Blvd. in Bay City for a man with a “major head injury.” A deputy was the first on scene and provided first aid until EMS crews arrived. The victim may have fallen while getting out of a vehicle, deputies reported.

Deputies responded at 2:12 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, to N8034 920th St., town of River Falls, for a possible fight. Officers spoke with people at the house and gave one person a ride to a friend’s house for the night.

A deputy on patrol at 9:17 a.m. Sept. 17 on County Road CC in Maiden Rock came across a car stopped in the road. A child was seen running down the middle of the road with a woman giving chase. It was learned the child had bolted from a nearby house during a temper tantrum.

Deputies responded at 3:19 p.m. Sept. 17 to a home on 1015th Street in town of River Falls for an intoxicated man threatening to shoot himself. The man denied the allegations when officers arrived, though family members were fearful for him. He was eventually taken to a hospital.

Deputies responded Sept. 18 to N8011 410th St. in Spring Valley for a physical domestic. A woman said she’d been grabbed, thrown down and had her cellphone destroyed. A man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.

For more, see the Sept. 22 print issue of the River Falls Journal.