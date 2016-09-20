Police Beat: Protecting dad; clotheslining women

A 44-year-old Roberts man was finally arrested for drunk driving – his fourth -- but not before his 23-year-old son tried to take the blame.

Asked by police why he would do this, the son allegedly told the officer that with three prior convictions, wouldn't you do the same for your father?

Father and son were northbound on Main Street before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. The dad, allegedly the driver, was speeding and got pulled over at Union Street.

After stopping, the officer allegedly saw the two quickly change places – the son going from the passenger seat to the driver's, dad slipping into the back seat.

They tried to insist to the officer that this is how they were positioned when their vehicle was moving. Because of what he'd seen, the officer wasn't buying.

The dad eventually came out of the back seat. He was arrested after field sobriety tests. He refused to take a preliminary breath test.

Later, police were forced to obtain a search warrant in order to get a blood sample from him at the hospital.

His fourth drunk driving case will be heard in Pierce County Circuit Court Oct. 31.

The son had either misplaced or lost the ignition key so that their vehicle, blocking traffic, was towed.

River Falls police also:

--Arrested a 26-year-old local man for disorderly conduct as he was being tossed out of Broz Sports Bar, 127 S. Main St., after 1 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.

The man was fighting with the bouncer while being forced outside. He had allegedly threatened a patron in the bar.

During his arrest the man said his cousin was an attorney who would have his case thrown out.

Because of the man's unruly conduct – he kept screaming for his attorney -- the officer skipped going to the police station and took the man right to county jail in Ellsworth.

There he failed booking with jailers and went to a cell. He was heard hitting his cell door and yelling as the officer prepared to return to River Falls.

--Arrested a 21-year-old local man for disorderly conduct/battery near Domino's Pizza, 118 N. Main St., after 2 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.

A patrolling officer came across two men fighting. One, a 21-year-old man, was being held on the ground.

The suspect had allegedly – and for no apparent reason – called three three women walking north on the sidewalk a nasty name, then clotheslined them, and finally punched one in the face.

A 49-year-old local man intervened on the women's behalf. He got a little bloody from the scuffle and wasn't arrested.

The suspect's self-described girlfriend said she'd never seen him drink as much as he had that night.

The suspect was hard to control and yelling away. He was brought to county jail in Ellsworth, forcibly removed from the squad car, failed booking, was taken straight to a cell where he struggled inside with jailers.

--Cited a 25-year-old homeless man for having an unleashed dog on the UW-River Falls campus Thursday afternoon, Sept. 18.

The man -- a registered sex offender out on a signature bond after allegedly being charged with another sex offense -- was questioned and cited for having the loose dog. He was found near Grimm Hall.

The case will be referred to the district attorney. The man's presence and behavior on campus may have violated terms of his court-ordered bond.

For more Police Beat, see the Sept. 25 print issue of the River Falls Journal.