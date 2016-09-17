Accused of cutting victim's throat, teen gets $250,000 bail

HUDSON — After vehement arguments to the contrary by her defense attorneys, 15-year-old Kali Bookey’s $250,000 cash bail on first-degree attempted homicide was upheld in St. Croix County Court Friday.

Judge Eric Lundell summed up his justification for the continued bail with a one-sentence explanation — a recollection of Bookey’s words to her alleged victim.

According to a criminal complaint filed in St. Croix County court, Bookey referred to herself as “a psychopath and that (the victim) was her first kill and she was probably going to kill again.”

The New Richmond teenager was charged as an adult after she allegedly rode her bicycle 11 miles to the home of her brother’s girlfriend, slipped inside and went on an hours-long assault that included cutting the victim’s throat before leaving her for dead.

Defense attorneys John Kucinski and Alex Andrea argued the fact that Bookey, a teenager, had no bail to provide.

Kucinski said bail is in place to ensure a defendant appears for court, something he contends is not an issue for Bookey.

“She has no assets to go anywhere, anyway,” he said. “I don’t find any objective reason why she wouldn’t appear.”

Prosecuting attorney Michael Nieskes didn’t agree.

“This is a public safety issue,” Nieskes said, in favor of the previously imposed $250,000 cash bail. “This is a protecting of the public issue.”

Scott Knudson, chief deputy for the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, described the injuries as “very serious.”

“If we didn’t find her when we did, I think there was the potential for them to be fatal,” he said.

Bookey is set to make her next court appearance at back-to-back preliminary hearings 9 a.m. Nov. 9 and 10.