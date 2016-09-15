STILLWATER – A 28-year-old town of Kinnickinnic man, charged with second-degree possession of methamphetamine, will make a first appearance in Washington County, Minn., court on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Jesse D. Peterson, 54 Ponderosa Road, has been charged with the felony.

The case relates to a March 4 incident outside US Bank in Lakeland Shores.

Sheriff's deputies were there to investigate a check forgery.

According to the criminal complaint, the 52-year-old male suspect, a passenger in a maroon-colored car, got out in the bank parking. He was detained as the car drove off.

Phillip Y. Park, the suspect, was questioned and eventually arrested. During a search, deputies allegedly found a baggie of a clear-white substance in his pants pocket that later tested as meth.

The car that left the bank parking lot was pursued and stopped. Peterson was the driver.

The complaint says Peterson was shaky as he handed over his driver's license.

When the deputy returned to his squad to check on the license, he said Peterson pulled out a small plastic baggie with a white crystalline substance. This, too, allegedly tested positive for meth.

Believing Peterson was going to hide the baggie, the deputy called “hold on” and wound up taking it away.

Another baggie was allegedly found in the vehicle that contained meth.

The complaint mentions that Park told authorities he went to the bank to get money for his “dealer,” Jesse Peterson.

Park was allegedly forging checks for cash from his father's checking account.

On Sept. 8, Peterson had been taken into custody by Washington County authorities and jailed for failing to appear at a May court hearing.

On Sept. 9, he was released after posting a $1,000 bond.

Minnesota's maximum penalty for second-degree possession of meth is 25 years in prison with a $500,000 fine.