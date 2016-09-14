An burglary investigation by River Falls police led to the arrests and pending criminal charges of two local persons – a 26-year-old man without a fixed address who was on probation for meth possession and a 35-year-old woman.

Police Chief Gordie Young said the two are accused of recently burglarizing 13 storage units at River Falls Mini Storage, 258 Summit St., and apartments at 1029 State St.

In one instance, a storage unit with some $8,000 worth of tools, equipment and supplies were stolen. The lock was sawed off.

Police are still try to find many of the rightful owners for some of the recovered property.

For information on this recovery, call investigator Ryan Miller at 715-425-0909.

Police also:

--Arrested a 22-year-old local man for disorderly conduct after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, in the area of Second and Walnut streets.

A patrolling officer came across two men brawling in the street. The 22-year-old was said to be the aggressor, having allegedly picked a fight with the other man earlier in Moonshiner's Bar as he danced with a woman.

The 22-year-old was accused of budding in on the dance and trying to fight before being tossed out of the bar.

When the couple later left the bar, he was allegedly waiting to fight the other other man. The woman said he first grabbed her on the street before her friend intervened.

The 22-year-old would claim the couple jumped and assaulted him.

He was ticketed $187 and given an Oct. 19 Municipal Court date.

--Cited two 21-year-olds, a man and a woman, for public urination around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, in the alley by police station in the 100 block of East Elm Street.

An officer on duty first heard this being called out by a man: “You're sexy.”

The officer then heard this reply from a woman: “Shut up...Stop it.”

Soon he came upon the two, their pants undone, urinating by a dumpster.

The woman allegedly admitted that she lived close by and that they should have walked to her place to use the bathroom.

The pair were described as a former couple, just friends now.

They were each given a $124 citation with an Oct. 12 Municipal Court date.

