A deputy on patrol Saturday, Sept. 10, watched a motorcycle do a burnout at W8945 Highway 10 in Ellsworth. The motorcycle tipped over during the display.

The deputy parked behind the motorcycle as the driver picked the machine up. The driver then performed another burnout.

The deputy activated his siren. The motorcyclist took off into a chili feed at the site and wasn't found again.

Also, in the same area:

Security workers at W8945 Highway 10 reported Sept. 10 that they witnessed a man stabbing an ATV's tire. The man was arrested on suspicion of criminal property damage. Another man was arrested there about a half-hour later on suspicion of disorderly conduct. Officers arrested another man there at 2:41 a.m. Sept. 11 on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Officers responded Sept. 10 to W8945 Highway 10 in Ellsworth for a shoplifter. Deputies retrieved several items from the suspect's vehicle and returned them to the victim. Drug paraphernalia in the vehicle was spotted in plain view, prompting a search. Marijuana, paraphernalia and psychedelic mushrooms were found during the search. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of retail theft and several drug offenses.

Roadside derriere display draws deputy

Officers were called at 4:50 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, to 830th Avenue in the town of River Falls for a man “shaking his butt” alongside the road. The man was located and brought home.

A motorist reported striking debris in the roadway that damaged her vehicle Sept. 12 on Highway 10 at County Road CC in Maiden Rock. The complainant said she was coming up the Plum City hill when a piece of furniture fell off the vehicle in front of her. The item, either a cabinet or a dresser, punctured the complainant's radiator and damaged her front bumper.

Deputies responded Sept. 12 to County Road F and Highway 29, town of River Falls, for a concrete block that fell off a truck and popped a passing motorist's tire. A deputy helped change the tire. Deputies traced the concrete to its owner, who was deemed responsible for the damage and was warned for failure to secure a load.

Fallen objects damage vehiclesMine mischief

Extra patrol was requested Sept. 7 at W3302 Highway 35 in Maiden Rock, where suspects chopped away at sandstone near the back entrance to a mine. The trespassers, suspected to be teens, entered the mine, where beer cans were left scattered. The entrance to the mine was barricaded.

Low-flying plane complaints

Deputies investigated reports of a low-flying plane Sept. 8 in the Elmwood area. A report later in the day was received from a Stockholm complainant, who said the plane was spooking horses. It was learned the plane was doing air-seeding in the county.

Disorderly customer arrested

A deputy stopped Sept. 9 at the Ellsworth Holiday Station Store, 456 W. Main St., and saw a man walking out and yelling. A clerk said the man had just destroyed a water display. He was later apprehended and turned over to Ellsworth police, who arrested him on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Suspect shot pellets at vehicles

A deputy was dispatched Sept. 10 to W3903 670th Ave. in Spring Valley for a report of someone who had shot vehicles with a pellet gun. A possible suspect was identified.

Angler admits to fishing without license

A deputy on patrol Sept. 10 observed a man fishing on the Mississippi River in Bay City. The man told the officer he didn't have a fishing license and that his Department of Natural Resources privileges had been revoked. The matter was turned over to DNR wardens.

Ginseng hunter admonished

A deputy on patrol Sept. 11 at County Road B and Highway 128 in Spring Valley spoke with a man hunting for ginseng. The officer told the man that he was trespassing on private property and that it would have been theft if he had harvested ginseng from the land.

ATV stopped by deputy

A deputy on patrol Sept. 5 at 340th Avenue and County Road OO in Hager City stopped an ATV that was driving on a non-ATV route. Two children on board the vehicle were found without helmets, while the driver was not wearing a seat belt. The vehicle was also found to be unregistered.

