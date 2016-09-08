Who set fire to little library repository?

River Falls police have called it a case of arson. A wooden book donation stand and its contents – Little Free Library – was burned and damaged by fire just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Cudd's trailer court, 1450 S. Wasson Lane.

No one has been arrested for the arson.

River Falls Fire and Police responded to the library stand blaze. The blaze was quickly contained.

Anyone with information on the deliberately set fire should call police at 715-425-0909.

Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization, based in Hudson, that supports the worldwide movement to offer free books in small containers to read and share to anyone in the community.

River Falls has other Little Free Library stands besides the one at Cudd's court.

They are often referred to as neighborhood book exchanges, book trading posts and pop-up libraries.