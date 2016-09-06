Cody L. Howe, 23, Ellsworth, was driving a 2011 Chevy Silverado at 5:41 p.m. Aug. 30 when he rear-ended a 2000 Volkwagon stopped at Highway 63/County Road VV, driven by Terry L. Hanson, 63, Hager City. Hanson was attempting to turn right onto 63. Inattentive driving by Howe was a factor. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.

Isaac R. Unger, 23, River Falls, was arrested for OWI at 2:55 a.m. Aug. 30 after his 1995 Toyota Corolla entered the right ditch heading westbound on County Road M near River Falls and overturned. Unger told police he swerved to miss a squirrel and lost control. His vehicle sustained moderate damage.

A 2013 Chevy pickup driven by Gable P. Frandsen, 20, Beldenville, was totaled after an accident at 1 p.m. Aug. 27 at 730th Avenue and 530th Street in the town of Martell. Frandsen was heading eastbound when he lost control coming into a corner, slid sideways, struck a tree with the tailgate, spun around and struck another tree. Three passengers in the vehicle reported possible injuries; two were not wearing seatbelts. In fact, one was in a canoe in the back of the pickup. They include Caitlin A. Insteness, 20, River Falls; Colton L. Pollock, 21, Big Lake, Minn.; and Roarke L. Langer, 22, Hudson (in the canoe). Frandsen was cited for speeding and failure to maintain control of a vehicle.