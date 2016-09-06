Pierce County Sheriff's Blotter: Dogs chase cattle; pop machine bandit; house party gone awry; railroad vandals
Pierce deputies were called to Chester Street in Maiden Rock at 7:03 a.m. Aug. 29, where 22 pieces of railroad equipment and vehicles were damaged, first reported Aug. 28 at 1:53 a.m. The work crew had to be shut down indefinitely. Investigators were called in to assist.
Crop rubbernecking
A driving complaint investigated at 2:28 p.m. Aug. 29 at County Road CC and Highway 72 near Elmwood revealed a worker for Western WI Ag checking crops. The man admitted he may have crossed the centerline once while checking crops on CC.
Critter patrol
An animal bite was reported at 7:24 p.m. Aug. 29 at W3675 Highway 35, Maiden Rock. The victim and owner were contacted and a quarantine put in place.
A highway worker told a farmer at N5824 1040thSt., town of River Falls, that he saw two large bulldog-type dogs chasing his cattle and cornering them into an electric fence, reported at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. The dogs ran off in separate directions.
Arrests
Police were dispatched at 2:55 a.m. Aug. 30 to a one-vehicle rollover at County Road M/1090thStreet, town of River Falls.The subject was arrested for OWI.
A driver was cited for OWI after a minor accident with no injury at 12:39 a.m. Sept. 1 at the Wood Shed.
A driver was arrested for OWI after a motor vehicle accident at 3:52 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at County Road F/Highway 29, town of Clifton.
A man was arrested at 7:21 p.m. Sept. 1 at N1524 452ndSt., Maiden Rock, for a PCSO warrant.
A man was arrested at 12:38 a.m. Sept. 2 at N2001 690thSt., Bay City, for a warrant.
A female recklessly driving a vehicle in a yard was reported at 11:39 p.m. Sept. 2 at N735 825thSt., Hager City. Amy J. Berg, 37, Hager City, was arrested for second degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.
A driver was stopped at 10:28 p.m. Sept. 23 at N6499 Highway 63, Beldenville, for failure to follow an indicated turn. The driver was arrested for OWI.
PCSO assisted Prescott police at 2:42 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, with disorderly boaters at 131 Broad St. The suspects were located; one was arrested for disorderly conduct, while the other was arrested for boating while intoxicated.
Statues, shrub
Two statues were taken from the end of a driveway at W5852 760thAve., Beldenville (reported at 8:54 a.m. Aug. 30) and smashed down the road.
A stolen shrub was reported at 9:01 p.m. Sept. 4 at W6508 Highway 35, Bay City. The shrub was pulled out of the ground Aug. 13 or 14, the complainant said.
Pop machine bandit
A pop machine was broken into and the change box containing change stolen at N1689 County Road VV, Hager City, reported at 1:13 p.m. Aug. 30.
Alleged assaults
A possible assault was reported at 8:02 p.m. Aug. 30 at N1555 770thSt., Hager City. Police spoke with the victim.
A house party gone awry was reported at 11:40 p.m. Aug. 31 at W12172 757thAve, town of River Falls. A man reported his son was assaulted, while his mother said during the party, hosted by their son, the carpets were soiled and property items were damaged.
Deputies were contacted about a past assault at 2:26 a.m. Sept. 5 at 114 N. Main St., Elmwood. The victim was at the hospital. A suspect was later arrested.
Wrong place, wrong time
Police stopped to check on a vehicle on the shoulder of Highway 35 near Bay City at 8:35 p.m. Aug. 31 because the vehicle had no registration plate. The two occupants told police it flew off and they were stopped on the side of the road to look for it. It was found, but both people had warrants for their arrests. They were arrested and taken to the jail.
Police pulled over a vehicle at 2:47 a.m. Sept. 1 near Highway 63/825thStreet in Hager City due to a piece of metal hanging off the vehicle, causing it to spark. The driver was arrested for a PCSO warrant cited for OWL.
A driver who had struck a deer and was pulled over checking the damage at 1:13 a.m. Sept. 4 at Highway 63/County Road V near Ellsworth was arrested on a PCSO warrant.
Weekend brings on domestics
A man was arrested for disorderly domestic conduct after a verbal argument at 7:13 p.m. Sept. 2 at W8073 150thAve., Hager City.
Another man was arrested for disorderly domestic conduct at 7:24 p.m. Sept. 2 at N6109 988thSt., Ellsworth, after a physical domestic was reported at that location.
A suspect said he'd remove garbage he'd dumped illegally at N1823 785thSt., Hager City, after his mail was found in the garbage at 7:43 p.m. Sept. 2.
Deputies were dispatched to a domestic incident at 9:18 p.m. Sept. 4 at W8726 360thAve., Hager City, where a male was arrested for domestic disorderly conduct and battery.
An out-of-control, drunk combative female was reported at 9:18 p.m. Sept. 4 at 924 Kelly Road, Ellsworth. The woman registered a .214 blood alcohol level. She was told to lay down and sleep.
Miscellaneous
A car on fire was reported at 8:47 p.m. Sept. 1 at N4661 110thSt., Elmwood. The fire department tended to the fire.
A resident at 279 S. Chestnut St., Ellsworth, reported several people going around his back yard saying suspicious things at 4:42 a.m. Sept. 2. They were not located.
PCSO assisted Ellsworth PD with a fight in progress at 456 W. Main St., Ellsworth, at 10:23 a.m. Sept. 2. One person was arrested.
Hay bales reportedly started on fire at 4:31 p.m. Sept. 3 at N8506 770thSt., River Falls. Police supplied traffic control while River Falls Fire battled the shed fire.
A resident at N6189 740thSt., Ellsworth, reported at 8:29 p.m. Sept. 4 returning home to see a suspicious vehicle sitting in the driveway, which then took off at a high rate of speed. The residence was cleared; the suspect was not found.
A caller reported a man “shaking his butt by the road” at 4:50 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, at W9342 830thAve., town of River Falls. The man was located and taken home.
Accidents
A driver was cited for several violations after telling police he fell asleep and lost control of his vehicle, leading to a rollover crash at 2:39 p.m. Sept. 2 at County Road PP/Highway 72, near Elmwood.
Cody L. Howe, 23, Ellsworth, was driving a 2011 Chevy Silverado at 5:41 p.m. Aug. 30 when he rear-ended a 2000 Volkwagon stopped at Highway 63/County Road VV, driven by Terry L. Hanson, 63, Hager City. Hanson was attempting to turn right onto 63. Inattentive driving by Howe was a factor. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.
Isaac R. Unger, 23, River Falls, was arrested for OWI at 2:55 a.m. Aug. 30 after his 1995 Toyota Corolla entered the right ditch heading westbound on County Road M near River Falls and overturned. Unger told police he swerved to miss a squirrel and lost control. His vehicle sustained moderate damage.
A 2013 Chevy pickup driven by Gable P. Frandsen, 20, Beldenville, was totaled after an accident at 1 p.m. Aug. 27 at 730th Avenue and 530th Street in the town of Martell. Frandsen was heading eastbound when he lost control coming into a corner, slid sideways, struck a tree with the tailgate, spun around and struck another tree. Three passengers in the vehicle reported possible injuries; two were not wearing seatbelts. In fact, one was in a canoe in the back of the pickup. They include Caitlin A. Insteness, 20, River Falls; Colton L. Pollock, 21, Big Lake, Minn.; and Roarke L. Langer, 22, Hudson (in the canoe). Frandsen was cited for speeding and failure to maintain control of a vehicle.