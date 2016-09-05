MONDOVI -- Mondovi police are pretty confident they will find the late-model Jeep Grand Cherokee they're looking for. It should have a lot of damage to its front end.

They want to talk to the driver who totaled three parked vehicles at about 1 a.m. Sunday, then drove away from the scene.

Nobody was injured because nobody was in the vehicles when they were hit. Police think the damage will make the Jeep easy to spot.

-----

Sun Prairie man dies in domestic incident

SUN PRAIRIE -- Sun Prairie police say the death of a 35-year-old man is an isolated incident.

Officers were called Friday night at a little after 10 p.m. to help a man with a laceration on his arm. The unnamed victim was taken to a hospital, where died of his injuries.

Police say the man and the person who caused his injuries have lived together in the past. No charges have been filed and no one is in custody. Sun Prairie police say more information will be released as the case progresses.

-----

Edgerton police lieutenant loses pay, but won't be prosecuted

EDGERTON -- The second-highest-ranking officer in the Edgerton Police Department is back on the job after a prosecutor decided not to charge him.

Lt. Randy Meehan punched a hole in a wall during a family disagreement and he was arrested for domestic battery. He did lose five days' pay.

Family members say Meehan has a history of threatening behavior when he is drinking. During the incident, investigators say Meehan grabbed his wife by the arm and threw her into a couch, leaving visible marks.

-----

UW-Milwaukee seismograph records Oklahoma earthquake

MILWAUKEE -- Although the magnitude 5.6 earthquake that did damage in Oklahoma was felt in seven states, it's not likely that anyone noticed shaking in Wisconsin.

The seismograph at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee did record the quake. It was the strongest recorded in Oklahoma history.

That state has had a surge in smaller earthquakes which are being blamed on fracking injection wells. It had a few dozen earthquakes in 2012, then was shaken by more than 900 last year.

-----

Governor Walker speaks to crowd at Dream Summit

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker was among three former Republican presidential candidates addressing the Americans for Prosperity "Defending the American Dream" summit last weekend.

Former Hewlett Packard CEO Carly Fiorina and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida were also there. All three offered the theme "smaller government is better."

Walker told the crowd in Orlando Saturday that true freedom and prosperity "come from empowering people to live their own lives and control their own destinies."

-----

22-year-old man shot at Madison party

MADISON -- Madison police are treating a shooting near the university campus early Sunday as an attempted homicide.

A 22-year-old man was at an outside party shortly after midnight Sunday when he was shot in the stomach. Although authorities said his injuries were life-threatening, a police spokesman said it's believed the man will survive. His name wasn't released.

Officers are still looking for the shooter.

-----

College Classic Game a bonanza for Green Bay businesses

GREEN BAY -- College football fans like their beer.

Businesses near Lambeau Field are reporting big profits from last weekend's College Classic Game between Wisconsin and LSU.

One venue said it sold two-and-a-half-to-three times as much beer as it would at a normal Packer game. Several businesses said they were overwhelmed, but in a good way.

One bar owner observed, from motels to casinos to restaurants and bars, everybody made money and it's a shame the game isn't coming back next year.

-----

Milwaukee area flag maker is now employee owned

OAK CREEK -- Labor Day is extra special for dozens of workers at Wisconsin's best known maker of American flags.

The Eder Flag Company of Oak Creek has become employee owned, and it now has a stock ownership plan in which workers now have a full stake in the business and its future.

Chief financial officer Tim Ksobiech says the change will add thousands of dollars to individual employees' retirement accounts.

Eugene Eder owned the flag maker until his death in 2008, and he had no children for handing the company down. It was placed in a trust after Eder died, and the trust has since been moved to the employees' stock ownership plan.

-----

Milwaukee County executive, sheriff wind up in court to settle park disagreement

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee County judge sided with the county executive and the city's Sherman Park was reopened to the public Sunday.

Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke had installed a snow fence and shut down the park from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day. That step was taken after a fatal, officer-involved shooting of a man.

County Executive Chris Abele called the fence a barrier to healing for the neighborhood and ordered it taken down. When Sheriff Clarke sent deputies to put the fence back up, he was served with court papers and Judge David Hansher sided with Abele.

The park will revert to its normal operational hours of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

-----

Man seen hitting woman arrested by Madison police

MADISON -- A 45-year-old man has been arrested after a witness told police about seeing him hitting a woman at Olbrich Park.

The witness told officers the man was yelling at the woman to get into a car, then, when she got in, the man started to beat her, pushed her out and drove away.

Daryl L. Sanders was found sitting in the car at his home and police took him into custody. He's being held at the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of domestic battery, domestic disorderly conduct and ninth offense operating while intoxicated. The woman's name hasn't been released.

-----

Fire crews stay on Oshkosh scene for 6 hours

OSHKOSH -- Crews from the Oshkosh Fire Department stayed on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a wax manufacturing plant for six hours, starting Saturday night.

No one was inside the Blended Waxes facility when the fire broke out at shortly after 8 p.m. Its cause is still being investigated.

Firefighters say they had to combat heavy smoke and flames and weren't able to leave the location until 2 a.m. Sunday. No injuries were reported.

-----

Wisconsin cheese production keeps growing

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- For the 22nd month in a row, Wisconsin made more cheese in July than in the same month the previous year.

The USDA says the Badger State pumped out 266.1 million pounds of cheese, 1.1 percent more than in July of 2015.

The state's increase was slightly less than the national hike of 1.4 percent -- and Wisconsin remains the nation's top cheesemaker, with second place California putting out 213 million pounds in July for an increase of 4 percent.

Nationally, almost 1 billion, 20,000 pounds were produced during the month. Wisconsin's output of Italian and mozzarella cheeses were both up from 12 months before -- while Cheddar and American cheese had smaller totals.