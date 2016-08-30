Search
    Sex offender charged in River Falls assault

    By Phil Pfuehler Today at 11:44 a.m.

    River Falls police on Friday, Aug. 26, arrested a 25-year-old homeless man, also a registered sex offender, for an alleged assault.

    He was later charged in Pierce County Court with:

    • Child Enticement, a Class D Felony, and upon conviction may be fined not more than $100,000, or imprisoned not more than 25 years, or both.

    • Exposing Genitals, a Class I Felony, and upon conviction may be fined not more than $10,000, or imprisoned not more than 3 years and 6 months, or both.

    • Physical Abuse of a Child, a Class H Felony, and upon conviction may be fined not more than $10,000, or imprisoned not more than 6 years, or both.

    • Fourth Degree Sexual Assault, a Class A Misdemeanor, and upon conviction may be fined not more than $10,000, or imprisoned not more than 9 months, or both.

    According to police, the incident occurred along a secluded section of the South Fork Kinnickinnic River on Sunday, Aug. 21.

    The juvenile victim of this attack was a 16-year-old acquaintance of the suspect.

    Phil Pfuehler
    Phil Pfuehler has been editor of the River Falls Journal since 1991.
    PPfuehler@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1050
