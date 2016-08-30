Sex offender charged in River Falls assault

River Falls police on Friday, Aug. 26, arrested a 25-year-old homeless man, also a registered sex offender, for an alleged assault.

He was later charged in Pierce County Court with:

Child Enticement , a Class D Felony, and upon conviction may be fined not more than $100,000, or imprisoned not more than 25 years, or both.

Exposing Genitals , a Class I Felony, and upon conviction may be fined not more than $10,000, or imprisoned not more than 3 years and 6 months, or both.

Physical Abuse of a Child , a Class H Felony, and upon conviction may be fined not more than $10,000, or imprisoned not more than 6 years, or both.

Fourth Degree Sexual Assault, a Class A Misdemeanor, and upon conviction may be fined not more than $10,000, or imprisoned not more than 9 months, or both.

According to police, the incident occurred along a secluded section of the South Fork Kinnickinnic River on Sunday, Aug. 21.

The juvenile victim of this attack was a 16-year-old acquaintance of the suspect.