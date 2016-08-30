Police Beat: Store employees try to detain drunk driver

A 23-year-old rural River Falls man was arrested for drunk driving before 1 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at 1200 S. Main St. after Kwik Trip employees, seeing his condition, tried to keep him there until an officer arrived.

They were largely successful. An officer showed up as the man was driving from the parking lot.

He was stopped and allegedly said, “I made a mistake.”

After drinking beer he said he'd stopped at Kwik Trip to inflate a tire.

The man couldn't complete all field sobriety tests, included the one-leg stand, and was arrested.

After being given an $861 citation with a Municipal Court date, he was turned over to the sober care of his mother.

River Falls police also:

--Cited a 24-year-old Hudson man for drug paraphernalia and marijuana possession after 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, on the Hwy. 35/65 bypass by East Division Street exit.

The man, southbound with a woman passenger and a child in a car seat, was stopped for a defective taillight.

Asked by the officer about the strong smell of weed in their car, the couple said not us – they hadn't been smoking it and there was no pot inside.

A police search of the car seemed to show otherwise, with things like two partly smoked marijuana blunts, pot pipes, and grinder with marijuana pieces alleged found.

The man said he wasn't at fault because the car was his brother's and he was only borrowing it.

The officer told the man that as the car's driver, he was legally in possession of the drug-related items.

He was given $374 in citations and a Municipal Court date, plus warnings about the taillight and not having his driver's license.

--Cited a 30-year-old River Falls man for sudden bicycle movement into traffic late Friday morning, Aug. 26, at North Main and Union streets.

The man allegedly turned north onto Main, shooting out into traffic and coming within inches, claimed one truck driver, of colliding with him. The driver took his complaint to the police.

The local man had been riding one of the city's Blue Bikes – a free-bicycle sharing program that started this year in River Falls.

He was found after this incident and given a citation with a Municipal Court date.

In the past, the man has been hit by other vehicles while bike riding. Police suspect he does so on purpose, possibly angling for a lawsuit.

--Cited a 23-year-old Ramsey, Minn., man for resisting police at West Division and Grove streets before 3 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26.

A patrolling officer found the man sleeping atop a retaining wall. He appeared drunk and, when wakened, had poor balance.

The man allegedly refused to give his name or address and tried walking away. He fell.

For his own safety, he was cuffed and brought to a squad car. Along the way he allegedly began to scuffle and swear at two cops.

They forcibly got him to the squad and found a driver's license in his back pocket to identify him.

Uncooperative during booking at the police station, the man ended up in St. Croix County Jail in Hudson.

