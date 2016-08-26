A River Falls driver clocked at more than 120 mph was arrested Wednesday after allegedly attempting to flee officers while driving drunk.

Nicholas D. Carlson, 35, was arrested at about 11 p.m. after a high-speed pursuit that began on Interstate 94 and continued on to Highway 35 in River Falls.

St. Croix County prosecutors charged Carlson on Thursday with two felonies: fleeing or eluding an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. He’s also charged with OWI-third offense, THC possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping -- all misdemeanors.

St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Michael Waterman ordered Carlson to post a $1,000 cash bond at his initial appearance Thursday.

According to a criminal complaint:

The incident began while a St. Croix County sheriff’s deputy was running radar on eastbound I-94 drivers and spotted a silver sports car allegedly passing traffic in the middle lane. The car was first clocked at 89 mph, then 93 mph and, lastly, 98 mph.

The deputy gave chase and tried pulling the car over as it headed south on Highway 35 toward River Falls. The car didn’t stop, prompting the deputy to alert River Falls police.

A River Falls officer staged along Highway 35 clocked the car -- a 2007 Mercedes Benz -- at 122 mph. It was also witnessed nearly striking another vehicle in traffic.

The driver, later identified as Carlson, pulled over at the overpass for Highway 65 in River Falls, where he was ordered out of the vehicle at gunpoint and arrested without further incident. Officers suspected him to be impaired and conducted field sobriety tests, which he failed.

Suspected marijuana was found in the car, along with a Korstog assault rifle in the trunk.

Carlson submitted to a breath test, which revealed a 0.18 blood-alcohol content -- more than twice Wisconsin’s legal limit of 0.08.

Pierce County officers who assisted in the stop noted that they had been involved in two pursuits in the past month with a silver Mercedes. In both instances, that vehicle evaded capture.