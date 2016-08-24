Rose Marie Kuehni smiles at family members in court Wednesday after a hearing where it was learned that she will be released on a surety bond, but retried on a second-degree homicide charge in the death of Douglas Bailey. (RiverTown Multimedia photo by Mike Longaecker)

The Prescott woman who admitted to shooting her boyfriend in self-defense last week will be retried on a second-degree homicide charge, but will be released from jail as her next trial looms.

James Duvall, the Buffalo-Pepin county judge presiding over the case of Rose Marie Kuehni, ordered her release during a Wednesday hearing in Pierce County Circuit Court. Terms of her release require Kuehni’s parents to each sign a surety bond, which puts them on the hook for $20,000 if she flees.

“We’ve got someone with a stake in the venture if things start going south,” Duvall said.

The judge’s decision was preceded by an announcement from Assistant Pierce County District Attorney Bill Thorie that he will re-try Kuehni on the second-degree homicide charge.

A Pierce County jury last week convicted Kuehni of hiding a corpse, but did not convict her of first- or second-degree homicide charges. While the jury acquitted her of first-degree intentional homicide in the Nov. 22, 2015, shooting death of Douglas Bailey, it was deadlocked on the second count, allowing it to be retried in court.

“That is our decision, your honor,” Thorie told Duvall on Wednesday.

On the issue of bail, defense attorney Mark Gherty sought for Kuehni to be released on a signature bond. He argued that as a mother of an 11-year-old son, she is not a flight risk. Gherty said Kuehni -- a construction consultant -- will be living with her mother in Pepin and has secured work through her uncle doing online reviews of construction plans.

“She’s been in custody for 245-plus days,” Gherty said. “This is a situation where in the interest of justice, she is not a flight risk.”

Until the hearing, Kuehni had been held in Pierce County Jail on $100,000 cash bail.

Thorie contended that Kuehni has been found guilty at trial of hiding a corpse -- a felony crime that he said supports an argument to revoke her bond altogether. He said that if the judge were to consider releasing her, that he require electronic monitoring.

“Something that has more of a control on the defendant,” Thorie said, “than just living in the basement of her mother’s home.”

Duvall agreed to release her on the $20,000 surety bond with conditions.

“We live in a great country, and that country is governed by laws,” the judge said, citing the U.S. Constitution. “One of the things the Constitution says is people are innocent until proven guilty. Those aren’t just words.”

It made sense to hold Kuehni on cash bail while she awaited trial on first-degree homicide charges -- charges the jury did not convict her of, the judge noted.

“The level of her incentive to disappear is significantly different than it was the last time we had this discussion,” Duvall said.

The judge said he doesn’t believe Kuehni is a danger to the public.

“Do I really think she’s going to go out and shoot somebody again? I don’t,” he said.

Duvall added that he hopes Kuehni does not face intimidation while she is out on bond.

Terms of Kuehni’s release prohibit her from traveling out of state or more than 10 miles from where she’ll be living in Pepin.

“You want to walk down to the river and watch the river go by -- you can do that,” he said.

She can travel outside those boundaries, however, if she is accompanied by either her mother or her father.

Duvall’s order prohibits Kuehni from contacting Clarence Hicks -- the man who allegedly disposed of the box containing Bailey’s body -- and requires her to be monitored by a GPS system that she must pay for.

Any contact Kuehni may have with her son will be subject to family court proceedings, Duvall said.

Jury options

The hearing also provided the first look at how things may proceed as Kuehni’s next trial awaits. Asked by Duvall if attorneys had considered the prospect of new parameters for the jury, Gherty said he had.

He said he plans to file a motion this week to cull a jury from outside the county where the charges are filed. Gherty said he is opting for that versus a change in venue -- where the trial is held in a different county.

Gherty said he is concerned about comments being posted on the Pierce County Herald in the wake of the jury’s decision.

“The vitriol has been thrown about,” he said.

Also discussed at the hearing was the status of the jury’s conviction on hiding a corpse. Kuehni was accused of placing Bailey’s body in a box, along with a second box containing his belongings, and then driving it to Illinois. Hicks allegedly took the boxes back to his home state of Kentucky and pushed them down a remote mountain; he is also charged in Pierce County with hiding a corpse.

Gherty said that since Kuehni was not convicted of either homicide charge, one of the two requirements for convicting her of hiding a corpse was not fulfilled. In order to reach that conviction, it must be proved that it was done to conceal a crime.

“At this point, there’s been no crime that she’s been convicted of,” Gherty said.

Duvall said that argument warrants further discussion, but noted that evidence suggests Kuehni transported a corpse out of state and failed to report a death.

“Those are both criminal statutes,” the judge noted.

He concluded that sentencing on the hiding-a -corpse conviction would be put on hold until the next trial is resolved.

Gherty also asked Duvall if new motions would be fair game in a new trial. Specifically, he wondered if testimony offered at the first trial from a Peoria, Ill., detective could come into play. The detective testified that he lied to Kuehni in order to establish rapport -- a conversation that led to her eventual jailhouse confession.

Duvall said he would consider motions, but hinted that he didn’t see Gherty’s concerns gaining traction.

“It happens all the time,” he said of law enforcement using lies in the course of duty, offering an example. “Cops knock on the door and go, ‘Pizza!’”

Still, Duvall said, “You file whatever motions you want.”