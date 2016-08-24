Deputies responded at 10:34 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, to W2812 Highway 29 in Spring Valley for a report of a man and a woman yelling in the ditch. Both people were found to be high on LSD.

They were taken to River Falls Area Hospital. The man was later arrested for outstanding warrants. The woman was later arrested for a probation hold.

Driving while connected to jumper cables

Deputies received a report of suspicious vehicles Sunday, Aug. 21, at W6442 Highway 35 in Bay City. A deputy witnessed two vehicles driving side by side.

They were tethered together by jumper cables attached to the batteries. One driver said one of the vehicles had alternator problems so they were attempting to get it off the road.

The disabled vehicle was towed and tickets were mailed.

Dog complaint

A caller reported dogs at large Aug. 21 on 150th Street in Elmwood. Deputies told the caller there were no county laws related to her complaint – news that upset the woman. She made reference to shooting the dogs if they came back.

The woman was told not to do that. A deputy mediated the situation between the complainant and the dogs' owner.

Traffic trouble

An officer on patrol Aug. 15 stopped a vehicle for being parked on the center line of traffic at 750th Street and County Road V in Hager City. The driver said he had stopped to urinate. He was put through field sobriety tests but wasn't arrested. He was picked up by another driver.

A deputy on patrol Aug. 19 stopped a vehicle at highways 35 and 63 in Hager City after a check revealed the registered owner had a suspended license. The driver was later arrested on suspicion of operating after revocation, THC possession with intent to distribute, bail jumping and a probation hold.

A deputy on patrol Aug. 21 was dispatched to 759th Avenue and County Road O, town of River Falls, for a report of a vehicle all over the road. River Falls police stopped the vehicle. The driver was later arrested on suspicion of OWI and several warrants.

Suspicious meat peddler

Deputies received a suspicious activity report Aug. 16 on County Road OO in Hager City. A man there was selling meat and appeared to be drunk.

Deputies checked. The man did not appear to be under the influence.

Gaming at the airport

Officers responded at 9:44 p.m. Aug. 15 to Red Wing Municipal Airport, W7245 Highway 35 in Bay City, for a suspicious activity report.

A vehicle was seen parked there with its lights off. Investigation revealed the occupants were playing the online game, Pokemon-Go.

Disorderly suspect arrested

Deputies were dispatched Saturday, Aug. 20, to N7130 810th St., town of River Falls, for a disorderly person.

The caller said her adult son was tearing up the lawn and had kicked a hole in the kitchen wall. A man was arrested on suspicion of domestic disorderly conduct and criminal property damage.

Crash

Deputies responded at 2:34 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, to a two-vehicle crash at 770th Avenue and Highway 29, town of River Falls. The crash occurred when a vehicle rear-ended a truck and trailer stopped to turn off the highway.

Horse-health complaint

Officers received a call about an emaciated horse Aug. 19 at a property on 210th Avenue in Bay City. Deputies confirmed one “very emaciated” paint horse there. Other horses on the property appeared healthy.

Contact with the owners revealed a veterinarian was coming to check on the horse. The horses had adequate feed, officers reported.

Short trip for missing man

Deputies responded to a missing person report Sunday, Aug. 21, at W6385 County Road N in Beldenville. The man was found around the block sleeping in a vehicle.

Miscellaneous

A bag of fake hair was dropped off at the Pierce County Jail Aug. 15.

Water patrol deputies responded Aug. 16 to a disabled boat with three passengers on the Mississippi River in Bay City. The boat was towed to a Red Wing marina.

Officers were called Aug. 16 for a missing juvenile in Prescott. The child, found at home on 468th Avenue, told deputies about an underage drinking party at an unoccupied home. Several youths were found at the home. The incident was being investigated.

