22 & Company finds new home in Prescott

After leaving River Falls when an entrance to the business was closed, Garza heard a storefront was available in Prescott.

"I called that day," she said.

Garza and her family lives in Prescott and she was happy to bring the business here when the opportunity opened.

"It's a small town, great community, great place to showcase 22 & Company," she said.

The shop at 215 Broad St. opened in August. Though it's in a new location, the name hasn't changed, something that has a lot of meaning for Garza. The name is an homage to her late father, whose birthday is Feb. 22.

"My dad's business sense and community-driven sense captured me and instilled in me things as I do business," Garza said. "He's just one of a kind."

Beyond the name, 22 & Company is a family-owned business, with Garza and her husband running the shop.

Garza has a background in interior design, but was looking for something where she could be more creative. That path brought her to the vendor side and eventually to her own shop, where her knowledge in interior design is an asset for her customers.

"I think it's important to have that background," she said.

22 & Company offers upcycled and vintage finds, as well as locally-made and handmade items.

"We pick up those talents that you're not going to see otherwise," Garza said.

Clothing, home decor and gift items stock the walls and shelves at the shop. She can also help with custom items like barnhouse cutouts, farm tables and benches.

"Something that you can't get at a chain store makes it, I think, more unique," Garza said.

Items are ordered in small quantities, to make them more unique.

"When you see it, buy it. We don't buy multiples," Garza said.

"Everybody wants that 'Oh my God, where did you get that piece,'" Garza said.

And she wants the answer to be, "22 & Company."

With all the aspects of the shop, Garza said her favorite part is the customers.

"Prescott's been really great," she said. "It's been one of those 'Where have you been all our lives kind of feel.'"

She enjoys being a further part of the community.

"All the little local things that they do, it's fun to be a part of those," she said.