Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    St. Croix EDC seeks nominations for Business of the Year awards

    By RiverTown Newsroom Today at 2:14 p.m.
    2016 Business of the Year winners (from left to right): EDC President Agnes Ring, Todd Loehr of Wisconsin Lighting (small business), Matt Wallace and Trevor Wirtanen of Oliphant Brewing (emerging business), Matt Johnston and Ruthie Johnston of Croix Gear and Machining (business of the year), and 2016 Directors award winner Trudy Popenhagen. Photo by Nita Dusek

    The St. Croix Economic Development Corporation is seeking nominations for Business of the Year awards. Categories include:

    • Emerging Business of the Year (a start-up business that has operated in St. Croix County for five or fewer years)

    • Small Business of the Year (29 or fewer employees)

    • Business of the Year (30 or more employees)

    A nomination form and guidelines can be obtained from St. Croix EDC at 715-381-4383, by email, nita//stcroixedc.com/nominations-open-2017-business-year-awards/.

    The deadline to submit a nomination is Friday, Dec. 15, at the close of business.

    Individuals may nominate a company in any of the categories or a business may place their company's name in nomination.

    The winners will be announced in January and honored at a banquet on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 at Kilkarney Hills in River Falls.

    The 2016 winners were Oliphant Brewing Company (Village of Somerset), Emerging Business of the Year; Wisconsin Lighting (City of New Richmond), Small Business of the Year; and Croix Gear and Machining (City of Hudson), Business of the Year.

    Explore related topics:NewsbusinessBusinessSt. Croix EDC
    Advertisement
    randomness