Chamber Business of the Month: Ras' on Main

Ras' On Main was the result and Rasmussen's first goal — have great food.

Rasmussen's son, Tyler, started working at the restaurant at a young age, first washing dishes and then cooking. As the years progressed, he realized he loved the business and took great pride in his contribution to help Ras' On Main grow. Tyler graduated from St. Croix Central in 2010 and then attended UW-River Falls where he graduated with a masters degree in computer science and information systems and a minor in business administration. But even after that experience, he couldn't leave the business he helped build from a young age. Tyler decided to go back to Ras' On Main and continue the great tradition.

Glen and Tyler, along with their staff, are celebrating their 21st year in business.

Ras' On Main is a full-service bar and restaurant. They aren't "fancy" but pride themselves on a place to get a good drink and a great burger and fries. Other menu items include appetizers, daily specials, salads, specialty sandwiches, entrees and premium pastas. No visit to Ras' On Main is complete without trying their famous hand beer-battered onion rings, mushrooms, cauliflower and cheese curds. Stop by on Fridays for their renowned all-day fish fry.

Ras' On Main has been a staple in the Hammond community for over 20 years now and they are keeping it in the family as Tyler takes more responsibility in the business. You can count on the same great customer service and amazing food to continue for years to come! Find out more about Ras' On Main and a full menu at www.rasonmain.com.