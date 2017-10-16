River States Truck and Trailer named to the Deloitte Wisconsin 75
River States Truck & Trailer, will be recognized for the third consecutive year at the awards breakfast at Pier Wisconsin at Discovery World in Milwaukee. The Wisconsin 75 recognizes the largest 75 privately held businesses in Wisconsin. The program recognizes more than just revenue — it also recognizes business contributions to the communities in which they are located, the people who build the business, and the overall Wisconsin economy of which they are a part. The list includes many of the most recognizable companies in Wisconsin, as well as others that may not be widely known but whose importance to Wisconsin's economy cannot be overstated.
In addition to again being recognized among Wisconsin's finest businesses, this year River States Truck and Trailer will receive the Distinguished Performer award which recognizes how employees have successfully navigated from first-generation ownership to second generation. Continued excellence after the business was passed on by Bob Frise over 12 years ago has proven to award winning. Company President Joe Laux will be speaking at the awards breakfast.