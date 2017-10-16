River States Truck & Trailer, will be recognized for the third consecutive year at the awards breakfast at Pier Wisconsin at Discovery World in Milwaukee. The Wisconsin 75 recognizes the largest 75 privately held businesses in Wisconsin. The program recognizes more than just revenue — it also recognizes business contributions to the communities in which they are located, the people who build the business, and the overall Wisconsin economy of which they are a part. The list includes many of the most recognizable companies in Wisconsin, as well as others that may not be widely known but whose importance to Wisconsin's economy cannot be overstated.