During the ceremony, River Falls Area Hospital President David R. Miller discussed Allina Health's long history in the River Falls community.

"Allina Health's strong commitment to the community can be seen over many decades, beginning more than 40 years ago. That commitment continued when the organization bought the hospital," Miller said. "Over time, Allina Health has invested over $100 million in River Falls and further supported health care efforts by bringing many specialists to the community, including surgeons, oncologists, cardiologists and more."

The new clinic offers family medicine, women's health and acupuncture, among other services. Steps away on campus, the River Falls Area Hospital provides additional services, including a family birth center, surgical, rehabilitation and cancer treatment. The clinic also taps into a broader network of top physicians and specialty services in the Twin Cities.

"As a physician and fellow long-time resident of this community, I am proud to be part of a health system that brings the full spectrum of care for the whole family to River Falls and western Wisconsin. No matter what health need you have, we are here to deliver excellent, convenient, hometown care from start to finish," said Rita Raverty, lead physician for the new clinic.