As a bronze sponsor, RCU will have naming rights for two private office spaces and be recognized on the donor wall.

"Royal Credit Union is happy to support the SCVBIC," Royal Credit Union CEO Brandon Riechers said. "Economic development is vital to the region and this center is an ideal place for innovative ideas to foster and grow. Our goal is to make a difference and create a positive impact and we know the SCVBIC will do just that."

The SCVBIC is a new multi-use facility for entrepreneurs and small businesses seeking assistance to grow and expand. It is located in the new Sterling Ponds Corporate Park, 1091 Sutherland Ave., River Falls.

"The St. Croix Valley Business Innovation Center is thrilled to accept RCU's contribution toward the construction of the new facility which will support entrepreneurs and small businesses for many years to come," said Danielle Campeau, director at Center for Innovation and Business Development at UW-River Falls.

The CIBD will be managing and staffing the facility when it opens in early 2018. The UW-River Falls Small Business Development Center will also be housed at the facility.

Goals for the center include supporting and growing the entrepreneurial culture in the region, connecting university and college resources to the regional business community, strengthening the existing business support system in the region by connecting them to one another, and improving survivability rate of new businesses.