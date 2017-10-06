Search
    PHOTOS: Winfield Innovation Center opens in River Falls

    By Rebecca Mariscal Today at 12:20 p.m.
    1 / 6
    With the addition of a greenhouse space, the new WinField Innovation Center will be able to test concepts all the way through growth despite current weather conditions. Photo courtesy of WinField United.2 / 6
    Wisconsin Secretary of Agriculture Jeff Lyon, WinField EVP and COO Mike Vande Logt, Land O’Lakes President and CEO Chris Policinski and River Falls City Council President Scott Morrissette cut the ribbon on the new WinField Innovation Center during the grand opening on Wednesday, Sept. 27. The facility is an update on the previous 6,000 square feet space. Rebecca Mariscal / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 6
    The WinField Innovation Center has 55,000 square feet designed for research and development in River Falls. The center opened on Wednesday, Sept. 27. Rebecca Mariscal / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 6
    One of two wind tunnels has been constructed for the new WinField Innovation Center. The tunnel will allow researchers to test various condition and their effect on agriculture. Photo courtesy of WinField United. 5 / 6
    Guests tour the new WinField Innovation Center during the grand opening on Wednesday, Sept. 27. The facility will continue the efforts of WinField United’s research and development. Photo courtesy of WinField United.6 / 6

    With about 10 times its previous space, the new WinField Innovation Center will continue its agricultural research and development work in a new facility in the River Falls Sterling Ponds Corporate Park.

    The research done by WinField is designed to provide farmers with better ways to grow food sustainably.

    "We make our business by helping farmers grow more with less," said Chris Policinski, President and CEO of Land O'Lakes, WinField's parent company.

    This new facility will help WinField United achieve that.

    "To do that we have to have a strong muscle around collecting insights, what does that mean, and then having the tools to innovate the products," Policinski said.

    The new facility is 55,000 square feet, featuring two wind tunnels, a greenhouse, chemical labs and more.

    "This is really the physical embodiment of the strategy of Winfield," Policinski said.

    Overall the center is an investment of about $50 million, WinField COO Mike Vande Logt said. Construction cost about $40 million, with an additional $10 million ongoing investment into the running of the facility. About 30 employees are working at the center, and Vande Logt said more will be added over the years.

    Each of the different areas of the center work together to take a concept from the chemical lab to growth in the greenhouse.

    "The vision for Winfield United is about advancing agriculture intelligently and that's exactly what we're going to try to accomplish here," Vande Logt said.

    Rebecca Mariscal

    Rebecca Mariscal joined the Hudson Star Observer as a reporter in 2016. She graduated from the University of St. Thomas with a degree in communication and journalism. 

    rmariscal@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1066
