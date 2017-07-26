O'Connell acquires Hill, Cashman Hill funeral homes

With the addition of these three funeral homes, the organization will now be called the O'Connell-Benedict Family Funeral Homes.

"We are so excited to bring our level of care to the greater Pierce County area," said owner Mike O'Connell. "The families here are so nice and it will be our privilege to serve them."

Hill and Cashman Hill were purchased from Scott Hill and Stacy Hill, who have owned the business since 1997, according to the company's website.

"Scott had personally called us this winter indicating the funeral homes would be sold and that he wanted to make sure we knew if we were interested," Mike O'Connell said.

Funeral home founder Tom O'Connell said the purchase will allow the home to better assist those in the surrounding communities.

"It has been our distinct honor to serve families from Ellsworth, Prescott and River Falls in the past from our current chapels," he said. "Now we will be actively serving them in these communities."

Bill and Lisa Benedict already work with O'Connell funeral home as funeral directors, and Mike O'Connell said he was excited to have the two on board as owners.

"I can't even imagine doing something this grand without Bill and Lisa being involved. Honestly, they are the best funeral directors I have ever met," he said.

In addition to funeral services, the newly-named O'Connell-Benedict team will also provide additional services including on-site cremations and pre-arrangements.

Bill Benedict said on-site cremation provides the benefit that a family's loved one will never leave the funeral home's care.

"We can look families in the eyes and tell them they are getting their loved ones creamins because we personally oversee every cremation," he said.

Lisa Benedict works with the protocols of Medicaid and medical assistance to help set up pre-arrangement for those who want to plan ahead for their own funeral. Any pre-arrangement made with the Hill or Cashman Hill funerals homes will be honored, Lisa Benedict said.

The home has already begun serving clients in the area, and Bill Benedict said the response has been positive.

"We can't stop smiling with the welcome we have received," he said.

For more information regarding the O'Connell-Benedict Homes and Trusted Cremation Provider call 715-425-5644 or 715-273-4421.