    C&R Guns moves to new location

    By Rebecca Mariscal on Jul 21, 2017 at 4:00 p.m.
    Craig Rogaczewski moved his gun shop C&R Guns to a new location at 117 East Pine St. in River Falls. The move provides more space and more parking. Rebecca Mariscal / RiverTown Multimedia

    C&R Guns in River Falls has moved to a new location just a few blocks away on 117 East Pine St.

    Owner Craig Rogaczewski said the move (from Walnut Street) provides more space for the business to grow, and more parking for his customers.

    "I just outgrew the space," Rogaczewski said. "It's a bigger space and I've got free parking, I've got my own parking."

    The move also allows Rogaczewski to expand his gunsmithing services.

    Rogaczewski said he works to stay competitive, and this move will help with that.

    "This will allow me to be more competitive, too, because I can hold a bigger selection."

    Moving a gun shop can be complicated, with a permit required for the specific location.

    "It's highly regulated," Rogaczewski said.

    His new permit came in quickly, so Rogaczewski said he was working overdrive to get the location ready for opening in just a month.

    "A lot of people pitched in," he said.

    To learn more, visit www.candrgunsriverfalls.com.

