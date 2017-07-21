C&R Guns moves to new location

"I just outgrew the space," Rogaczewski said. "It's a bigger space and I've got free parking, I've got my own parking."

The move also allows Rogaczewski to expand his gunsmithing services.

Rogaczewski said he works to stay competitive, and this move will help with that.

"This will allow me to be more competitive, too, because I can hold a bigger selection."

Moving a gun shop can be complicated, with a permit required for the specific location.

"It's highly regulated," Rogaczewski said.

His new permit came in quickly, so Rogaczewski said he was working overdrive to get the location ready for opening in just a month.

"A lot of people pitched in," he said.

To learn more, visit www.candrgunsriverfalls.com.