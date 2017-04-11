Fire temporarily closes Kinni Cafe

River Falls Assistant fire Chief Mike Moody said the fire department was called to the Kinni Cafe just before 6 a.m. March 29. He said the fire had occurred overnight in the kitchen, and was out when he arrived.

"There had been smoke in the whole building and heavy fire damage in the kitchen," Moody said. "It was determined that the fire started in a grease pan under the grill.

"It appeared that the fire burned for some time before the extinguishing system activated and put the fire out."

Moody said damages are estimated at $40,000 to $50,000, and the necessary repairs will likely take about a month to be completed.

The March 29 public post on the Kinni Cafe Facebook page said, "No one was injured, thank god. THANK YOU for your patience and support. We will see you all soon!"

Another public post on April 1 thanked those who supported the restaurant:

"We have been working very hard the past few days getting things cleaned up and working on the damage. We are sad to say that we will be looking at a possible closing of three weeks. Hopefully it will be sooner than that. The damage was more than we thought initially. We appreciate all the prayers and well wishes from everyone. We will keep you all updated."

At press time, Kinni Cafe owners Chelsea Leighton and Frank Balazi could not be reached for comment.

Read more