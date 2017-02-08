Hospital donates seven AEDs to UWRF's Falcon Center

The AEDs will be placed in the UWRF Falcon Center, the new health and recreation complex on campus.

An AED is a portable device that administers an electric shock to the heart when it suddenly stops beating in order to restore a normal rhythm.

The devices have saved several lives locally and there are now more than 200 AEDs in the River Falls area community, according to River Falls Ambulance Director Jeff Rixmann.

“AEDs are one of the vital tools we provide to citizens of our city in an effort to save lives,” said Allina's River Falls Area Hospital President David Miller. “In River Falls, a ‘chain of survival’ is already built. It includes our citizens recognizing a medical emergency, calling 9-1-1, EMS/ambulance services, linkage to a hospital, and integration with medical specialist.

“Adding more AEDs to heavily populated areas in the community, such as UWRF, helps to support this system so that a heart event is treated early and quickly.”

Said Bill Folk, UWRF Falcon Center director: “The devices will be a great asset to the university and will provide assurance to all who come to the Falcon Center that, should the need arise, we have the life-saving tools that are vital in the early moments of a cardiac event.

The value of River Falls Area Hospital's donation of these seven AEDs to UWRF totals $9,100.

February is American Heart Month.