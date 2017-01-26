Children take over running mother's store

The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce celebrated the new owners of Valley Pools & Spa in Hudson on Jan. 17. One of the owners is from River Falls.

Since 1974, Valley Pools and Spas has served the south metro and St. Croix Valley.

Hudson location owner Gayle Schneider is retiring and handed the business to her children -- Anne Zezza of River Falls and Geoff Davis of New Richmond.

They've been working with their mom for years.

“We are excited about this new chapter in our family business and feel great about taking over and running the business as a team” said Zezza. “We so appreciate the many clients who have supported us and helped us to grow over these many years.”

This multi-generation family business is a complete resource for pools and spas-sales, service, and supplies.

The Hudson store, 593 Schommer Drive, started with just two employees in 1997 and has grown to 13.

Valley Pools & Spas will host its Pool School event on April 15 that also coincides with its Holland Grill cooking seminar and Grand Opening celebration.

For more information, call 715-381-0111, email hudson@valleypools.com or go to www.hudsonvalleypools.com.