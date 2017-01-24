She said the man gripping her ponytail just laughed and asked if that was supposed to hurt...“Do it harder,” he allegedly said. “I like it.”

This incident took place at the West Wind Supper Club, 709 N. Main St., before 11 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.

The 28-year-old woman works there. She had finished for the night and had a wine after her shift.

The man who allegedly yanked her hair was with two friends. They apologized for his actions.

The woman was still bothered. She told her boss. He contacted River Falls police. There was video surveillance of what happened.

The suspect was later reached and asked to come to the police station. After being questioned he was given a $187 citation with a March 1 Municipal Court date.

He was also give a one-year no-trespass notice for the West Wind.

Police also:

--Arrested a 26-year-old local woman for battery, obstruction and drug paraphernalia possession after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Shooter's Bar, 107 E. Elm St.

Inside Shooter's, the female suspect allegedly socked one woman several times in the jaw. She was then forced outside, where she allegedly socked another woman in the left ear while trying to get back into Shooter's.

Then she fled down the alley. This was the description: Woman wearing white pants, brown boots and brown poncho.

Later she was spotted in a black four-door Dodge Caliber. She almost backed into a squad car from behind Bo's 'N Mine bar.

Police trailed her to a house at 213 S. Third St. Inside she was arrested but struggled and swore at officers trying to cuff her

The struggling continued as she was placed and secured in the back of a squad and finally driven to Pierce County Jail in Ellsworth.

Police claim that while searching the woman, they recovered a lipstick-shaped pipe that later tested positive for marijuana.

--Arrested a 21-year-old Hudson man for drunk driving at South Main and Spring streets after 2 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.

Police wanted to stop the southbound pickup truck driver because his lights weren't on. He kept driving, turning on Vine Street, going onto a yard, getting out and running.

He was hemmed in by a backyard fence that was too tall to scale. The arresting officer approached at gun point and told him to get his hands up.

As he did so the man said, “My buddy was driving and ran away.”

The officer said no, you were driving and there were no passengers.

The man was taken to county jail in Ellsworth. He was given an $861 drunk driving citation. His truck, left on private property, was towed to the city's impound lot.

