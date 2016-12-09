Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    River Fall nursing home to close

    By Phil Pfuehler Today at 11:58 a.m.

    A letter has been sent this week to River Falls Mayor Dan Toland informing him and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development that the Lutheran Home, 640 N. Main St., will close.

    According to a letter from Beth Wadsley, human resources director for the Lutheran Home Association, the closing process began Tuesday, Dec. 6, and will end with total closure Feb. 23.

    The nursing home employs 62 people. Almost all will lose their jobs.

    Wellhaven, an assisted living facility next door to the Lutheran Home, will remain open.

    Explore related topics:NewsbusinesssocialRiver FallsBusiness
    Phil Pfuehler
    Phil Pfuehler has been editor of the River Falls Journal since 1991.
    PPfuehler@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1050
    Advertisement
    randomness