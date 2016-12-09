River Fall nursing home to close
A letter has been sent this week to River Falls Mayor Dan Toland informing him and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development that the Lutheran Home, 640 N. Main St., will close.
According to a letter from Beth Wadsley, human resources director for the Lutheran Home Association, the closing process began Tuesday, Dec. 6, and will end with total closure Feb. 23.
The nursing home employs 62 people. Almost all will lose their jobs.
Wellhaven, an assisted living facility next door to the Lutheran Home, will remain open.