New tattoo shop's name honors the name before River Falls

“Greenwood is what this town was called when they founded it,” he said.

So, he named his business Greenwood Tattoo Parlor.

The shop opened in early October, and so far, Seidling said, things are going very well. Seidling is joined by tattoo artist and piercer Greg Ellyson and tattoo artist Cree Shoe.

Seidling said being a tattoo artist has been like living a dream.

“I never have to look at a clock and hate that I have four hours to be here,” he said. “I’m my own boss...I get to do what I love for a living. (It) doesn’t get any better than that.”

Ellyson agreed.

“We actually get to wake up and smile, knowing we’re going to work.”

Though the shop is only two months old, the artists may be familiar to some — they all worked nearby at The Vault Tattoo & Body Piercing before moving to Greenwood Tattoo Parlor.

Greenwood Tattoo does do walk-ins whenever possible; many also make appointments. The shop minimum for a tattoo is $50. The artists charge $125 per hour.

The artists’ portfolios can be seen on the shop’s Facebook Page, “The Greenwood Tattoo Parlor.”

While some people come in with specific ideas or designs, others are looking for custom designs.

Ellyson and Seidling recommended people stay open-minded when they’re planning to get tattooed.

They said they work with customers to make sure they come up with a design that will be suitable as a tattoo.

Popular trends for tattoos come and go, Ellyson and Seidling said. At the moment, mandalas are popular.

Ellyson said piercings on an inner part of the ear called the daith have been popular lately too.

Seidling’s specialties include color tattoos and tattoo coverups.

Ellyson enjoys tattooing mandala designs and watercolor designs.

Seidling and Ellyson said they’ve often seen customers, when out and about, with tattoos that they have done for them.

“People are so excited,” Ellyson said. “They love coming up to us and showing us their artwork that we did on them.

“They’re always so happy with it, so that’s pretty cool.”

To anyone interested in learning more, Ellyson said, “Stop in and check it out.”