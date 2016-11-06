Election day looms: New clerk set to 'dive right in'

She’s the city’s new clerk.

And though she’s started working for the city at a very busy time -- right before the presidential election -- she said she’s eager to dive right in.

“I am excited about just moving forward,” she said. “I think I’m most looking forward to just honestly learning about the city.”

Originally from Hayward, Zeiler graduated from WITC - Rice Lake with an associate degree in finance, and also studied business administration at Mount Senario College in Ladysmith.

Zeiler served as village clerk/deputy treasurer for Grantsburg the past 17-plus years.

When she saw the opening for River Falls clerk posted through the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, Zeiler decided to apply.

“I was ready for new challenges and wanted to expand my municipal knowledge and career,” Zeiler said. “River Falls seemed like a good fit.

“I am excited to be able to learn about the city of River falls, the community, and to serve the public as its next city clerk.”

Zeiler was recently sworn in by retiring City Clerk Lu Ann Hecht.

Hecht is staying on with the city until December to help ease the transition.

“I’m just very, very fortunate to be able to spend time with Lu here, the next couple months absorbing as much as I can,” Zeiler said. “She’s been very welcoming.”

So has everyone else at City Hall, she said.

Zeiler’s experience as a clerk is extensive, but each municipality does things differently, and Zeiler said she’s glad to have Hecht’s help adjusting to those differences between River Falls and Grantsburg.

In addition to elections, the city clerk’s duties include: managing elections, licensing, and helping manage the tax levy.

When she’s not working, Zeiler said she enjoys baking, walking, reading, and spending time with her family: husband Derek, and daughters Megan, 17, and Katherine, 16.

She said she’s excited to continue her municipal clerk career in River Falls. It’s been a rewarding one so far.

“I love working with the public. I love being able to make a difference,” she said. “I’ve really enjoyed just being with the public and working with them and assisting them.”