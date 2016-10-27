Construction for second River Falls clinic underway

Located in a field just northwest of River Falls Area Hospital, the 13,500 square foot Allina clinic is expected to opens its doors to clients next June.

Speaking before the Oct. 20 groundbreaking crowd of guests, Suzan Ford, Allina Health Group regional director, admitted the new clinic's construction will be a “fast-build process.”

Among the range of services than include family practice and internal medicine, pediatrics, and obstetrics/gynecology, the new Allina clinic in River Falls will offer mental health and integrated holistic services.

The holistic approach “focuses on the mind, body and spirit.”

Speaking before last Thursday's groundbreaking, RFAH President David Miller said that Allina Health was thrilled to bring “much-needed medical assets” to a growing city like River Falls.

Miller pointed out that Allina's had a presence in River Falls for 33 years – ever since buying the old city hospital.

Interviewed later, Miller addressed the question of why a second clinic makes sense for River Falls.

Miller said that in his eight years at RFAH, he continually gets feedback from doctors and even the current clinic that River Falls needs more doctors and more space for them to practice.

“It's not a new issue, but one that's existed for some time,” he said. “The demand is there.”

In addition, Miller said market analysis by two professional firms have highlighted that “we don't have enough primary care doctors and specialists.”

Miller said that having an Allina-brand clinic will keep some local patients from leaving River Falls to visit Allina clinics in places like Hastings and Woodbury, Minn.

Miller said it's easier to “integrate” electronic records and other things between an Allina hospital and clinic, but added that Allina clinics “interfaces” all the time with outside medical groups, such as Twin Cities Orthopedics, Minneapolis Clinic of Neurology, River Falls Eye Surgery and Laser Center, and many more – and that this working connection does and will extend to Vibrant Health Family Clinics in River Falls.

“We already coexist,” Miller said about the working relationship to Vibrant Health, a clinic that's connected to the RFAH building and rents space there from Allina.

“That's really a hallmark of not only Allina but other healthcare providers – even when there is some competing for services between them,” Miller said. “We all strive for the best approach in patient-care that's possible.”

With the new clinic, Miller said River Falls will have more primary care doctors, which, in turn, should attract more specialists – in fields such as orthopedics, ear/nose and throat (ENT) and general surgeons.

Instead of being referred elsewhere, River Falls patients will have a better chance to see a specialist who is based in River Falls.

Finally, Miller said the new clinic will offer distinctive services – in mental health treatment and holistic care – not found in River Falls.

Miller said mental health provisions will include everything from “acute level care to depression.”

“This is an area that is cloaked in stigma,” Miller said. “We want to knock the stigma out of this and plan to be strong in this area.”

Miller said the holistic approach is exemplified by Allina Health's Penny George Institute for Health and Healing, founded in 2003 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.

Penny George has mainstreamed an array of alternative health services, including Korean hand therapy, acupuncture and acupressure, aromatherapy, biofeedback, energy healing, reflexology, guided imagery, music therapy, relaxation techniques and more.

For more on the story, see the Oct. 27 print issue of the River Falls Journal.