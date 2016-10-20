River Falls clinic No. 2 on the way

The 13,500 square foot clinic, just northwest of River Falls Area Hospital, is expected to open its doors to clients next June.

An Allina spokesperson at the groundbreaking admitted the new clinic's construction will be a “fast-build process.”

Speakers included River Falls City Administrator Scot Simpson, hospital president David Miller, and Alex Young, president of MSP Commercial, the project's contractor.

The new Allina clinic will be close to the city's other clinic – Vibrant Health Family Clinics, which adjoins the hospital in rented space.