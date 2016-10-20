Search
    River Falls clinic No. 2 on the way

    By Phil Pfuehler Today at 3:56 p.m.
    On a sunny but chilly Thursday afternoon, guests and dignataries gathered near the River Falls Area Hospital for the formal groundbreaking of the new Allina Clinic. (River Falls Journal photo by Phil Pfuehler)1 / 2
    Once open, the new full-service clinic in River Falls is also expected to provide mental health and integrated holistic services. (River Falls Journal photo by Phil Pfuehler)2 / 2

    Digging began earlier in the week and, in an Oct. 20 afternoon groundbreaking ceremony, kicked off officially for the building of the Allina Health – River Falls Clinic.

    The 13,500 square foot clinic, just northwest of River Falls Area Hospital, is expected to open its doors to clients next June.

    An Allina spokesperson at the groundbreaking admitted the new clinic's construction will be a “fast-build process.”

    Speakers included River Falls City Administrator Scot Simpson, hospital president David Miller, and Alex Young, president of MSP Commercial, the project's contractor.

    The new Allina clinic will be close to the city's other clinic – Vibrant Health Family Clinics, which adjoins the hospital in rented space.

    Phil Pfuehler
    Phil Pfuehler has been editor of the River Falls Journal since 1991.
    PPfuehler@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1050
