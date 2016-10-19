Search
    Farmers, businesses invited to Dairy Banquet

    By Sarah Young Today at 3:42 p.m.
    These Holsteins were enjoying lunch at the Pierce County Dairy Breakfast June 18 at the Huppert farm. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)

    ELMWOOD -- With 13 percent of the nation’s milk supply coming from the state of Wisconsin alone, dairy farmers and related businesses have reason to celebrate and come together at the 66th annual Pierce County Dairy Recognition Banquet Oct. 20.

    The banquet will be held at 7 p.m. at the Elmwood Auditorium with a full dinner served, followed by a short program. Recognition will be given to 4-H and FFA members and clubs for their accomplishments in dairy judging and dairy promotion this summer in addition to other awards.

    AgSource will recognize dairy farmers with production and milk quality awards, and Agstar Financial Services will present the annual Dairy Service Award to someone in Pierce County who has provided exceptional service to the dairy industry.

    More than 60 area businesses support this banquet each year.

    Dale Hines, chairperson of the Pierce County Dairy Promotion Committee said, “Without their support of our banquet and dairy farm businesses throughout the year, we, as dairy farmers, would be challenged to produce the quantity of high-quality dairy products we do here in Pierce County. Knowing that each cow in our state generates $21,000 annually to our state economy makes our industry something to be very proud of.”

    Tickets may be purchased at the door. Dinner tickets are $13 for ages 12 and up, or $5 for kids ages 6-11; ages 5 and under are free.

    Dairy farms honored

    The following dairy farms will be honored at the annual Pierce County Dairy Recognition Banquet Oct. 20 in Elmwood.

    Schroeders Family Farms (top herd)

    Fetzer Farms Inc.

    Son-Bow Farms Inc.

    Jil-Ro-Sie Holsteins

    UW-River Falls

    Maple Grove Dairy

    Todd Mark

    Wandering Holsteins — John Skogen

    Hines Ranch Inc.

    Mitch Thompson

    Hinz Registered Holsteins

    Peterson Family Dairy Inc.

    Wallace & Carol Franta

    Brandvale

    Rose-A-Lee Holstein Inc.

    Deja Vu Dairy

    Mike Schlosser

    Della Sheen — Eric Bechel

    Shafer Acres Inc.

    Rock Elm Dairy Inc.

    RJM-Farms

    Oak Bourne Farm — Albert Knegendorf

    Bergseng Family Farms

    Geraets Farm

    Tim Bates

    Ti-Shi Dairy Inc. — Tim & Shirley Colbenson

    Full Throttle — Tom Knegendorf

    Silverstone Holsteins

    Mark & Brett Anderson

    Wayne & Julie Betlach

    Byron & Sara Anderson

    Fiedler Dairy

    Nu-Hill Acre

    Jensen Controur Dairy Inc.

    Brock Jensen

    Filkin Brothers

    Kimball Holstein

    Zac Pechacek Dairy

    Pallins Dairy

    Ed Brunner — Stan Boles

    P-J & M Farm

    Most Holsteins Inc.

    Jim & Lori Boles

    Borst Dairy

    Prairie View Farms Inc.

    Ed & Cathy Pechacek & Sons

    Don Larson

    Thompson Dairy

    Flanigan Family Farm

    Jerseys

    West Valley Jersey — Frank Thompson

    Albert Knegendorf

    Kimball Jersey

    Sarah Young

