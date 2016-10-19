Farmers, businesses invited to Dairy Banquet
ELMWOOD -- With 13 percent of the nation’s milk supply coming from the state of Wisconsin alone, dairy farmers and related businesses have reason to celebrate and come together at the 66th annual Pierce County Dairy Recognition Banquet Oct. 20.
The banquet will be held at 7 p.m. at the Elmwood Auditorium with a full dinner served, followed by a short program. Recognition will be given to 4-H and FFA members and clubs for their accomplishments in dairy judging and dairy promotion this summer in addition to other awards.
AgSource will recognize dairy farmers with production and milk quality awards, and Agstar Financial Services will present the annual Dairy Service Award to someone in Pierce County who has provided exceptional service to the dairy industry.
More than 60 area businesses support this banquet each year.
Dale Hines, chairperson of the Pierce County Dairy Promotion Committee said, “Without their support of our banquet and dairy farm businesses throughout the year, we, as dairy farmers, would be challenged to produce the quantity of high-quality dairy products we do here in Pierce County. Knowing that each cow in our state generates $21,000 annually to our state economy makes our industry something to be very proud of.”
Tickets may be purchased at the door. Dinner tickets are $13 for ages 12 and up, or $5 for kids ages 6-11; ages 5 and under are free.Dairy farms honored
The following dairy farms will be honored at the annual Pierce County Dairy Recognition Banquet Oct. 20 in Elmwood.
Schroeders Family Farms (top herd)
Fetzer Farms Inc.
Son-Bow Farms Inc.
Jil-Ro-Sie Holsteins
UW-River Falls
Maple Grove Dairy
Todd Mark
Wandering Holsteins — John Skogen
Hines Ranch Inc.
Mitch Thompson
Hinz Registered Holsteins
Peterson Family Dairy Inc.
Wallace & Carol Franta
Brandvale
Rose-A-Lee Holstein Inc.
Deja Vu Dairy
Mike Schlosser
Della Sheen — Eric Bechel
Shafer Acres Inc.
Rock Elm Dairy Inc.
RJM-Farms
Oak Bourne Farm — Albert Knegendorf
Bergseng Family Farms
Geraets Farm
Tim Bates
Ti-Shi Dairy Inc. — Tim & Shirley Colbenson
Full Throttle — Tom Knegendorf
Silverstone Holsteins
Mark & Brett Anderson
Wayne & Julie Betlach
Byron & Sara Anderson
Fiedler Dairy
Nu-Hill Acre
Jensen Controur Dairy Inc.
Brock Jensen
Filkin Brothers
Kimball Holstein
Zac Pechacek Dairy
Pallins Dairy
Ed Brunner — Stan Boles
P-J & M Farm
Most Holsteins Inc.
Jim & Lori Boles
Borst Dairy
Prairie View Farms Inc.
Ed & Cathy Pechacek & Sons
Don Larson
Thompson Dairy
Flanigan Family Farm
Jerseys
West Valley Jersey — Frank Thompson
Albert Knegendorf
Kimball Jersey