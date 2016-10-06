Klass is currently located at Sola Salons in Woodbury where they moved in February 2016. Klass got its start in River Falls at River Reflections Medspa & Salon. (Submitted photo)

19-year-old Nick Raehsler grew up in River Falls and says that he has always been an entrepeneur. Raehsler started Klass, a cosmetics line in 2014. (Submitted photo)

One of the best things about owning a business for Nick Raehsler is being able to help people.

"To be successful, I believe you have to help other people be successful," said Raehsler, which is a part of his mantra.

When he came up with the idea to start a cosmetics brand with his former employers at River Reflections Medspa & Salon, Tim and Crystal Knotek, giving back was a part of the plan.

Raehsler initiated the start of Klass Cosmetics around early 2014.

"I came to them one day with a plan to start our own cosmetic line," said Raehsler.

A business plan, manufacturer and many steps later, Klass Cosmetics was born.

The line sells makeup ranging from lipsticks to airbrush foundation with a lot in between. Products are cruelty-free with a focus on skin care.

What makes Klass unique is not only its giveback program, which is year round with donations through every sale, it’s also the fact that it’s co-founder is so young.

Raehsler graduated from River Falls High School just last year as a part of the class of May 2015. He is 19 years old.

As impressive as this seems, it’s not entirely out of character for Raehsler.

Being surrounded by entrepreneurs in his family helped inspire his own start in the self-motivated field, which started when he was about 11 or 12. At that age he started a business in downtown River Falls repairing iPhones and selling phone accessories.

This venture got him recognition from the River Falls Chamber of Commerce, who made him one of its youngest ambassadors.

Raehsler eventually became a chamber member, even making sure to pay his dues, but since he was still so young he got rides from his mom to attend meetings.

"I failed a lot of times growing up," Raehsler said about his early days. He recalls spending his savings on projects that seemed sure to succeed but ended up not quite panning out.

Even through his successes and failures, Raehsler recalls having fun with the projects.

It was when he was a high school freshman that Raehsler was able to connect with the Knoteks. He worked at the then-named River Falls Spa, even then his entrepreneurial spirit broke through.

"I treated the business like it was my own business. I wanted it to succeed as much as they wanted it to succeed," said Raehsler, who did the spa’s marketing while he was there.

This kind of care in his work ultimately led to their business partnership.

Crystal Knotek describes her and her husband’s partnership with Raehsler as “all part of God's plan.”

“Nick was already a mature young man when we started this company, but he has grown in many ways,” said Knotek. She says she is particularly proud of how Raehsler is “beginning to understand and live,” the company’s goal to give back.

Working with Raehsler, Knotek says that, “Nick is passionate in everything he does and has unlimited energy and motivation.”

Raehsler’s love for makeup spanned his time growing up, something he was glad to be able to explore openly in River Falls.

"It was a great community to grow up in," said Raehsler, who said he was never bullied like kids in other areas have been for expressing themselves freely.

"Makeup doesn't make you beautiful —you’re already beautiful," said Raehsler, who went on to say, "We really enhance the natural beauty look with our line."

This message of self-love was something that he and the Knoteks wanted to give to the women that they have been able to reach through the charitable arm of Klass — the Klass Act Foundation.

As of now, the foundation has been able to donate $4,800 in product value to local charities. The numbers come through a giveback initiative that donates a product for every purchase. Those makeup products then go directly to women associated with the charities to use.

The donations, Raehsler has seen, have made huge difference for the women.

Raehsler has directly interacted with the women, giving them makeovers through sessions. "It gives them the confidence they need to go conquer the world."

The first charity that The Klass Act Foundation has partnered with was the River Falls-based Turningpoint for victims of domestic and sexual abuse.

Raehsler says that supporting other charities is in the future for the foundation, and the focus will be on charities that work to help women.

Raehsler is now located in Woodbury, Minn., at Sola Salons. Eventually, he hopes to expand Klass to more locations, and even internationally.

"The ultimate goal is being able to create Klass...into a brand that's big enough where (we) can compete with the big companies and do a lot of good throughout the United States and our world."

"I'm not sure exactly where I see myself, but I do see myself being more of an inspirational leader for my generation," said Raehsler about his goals for the future.

Being an entrepreneur Raehsler recognizes can be an extremely demanding path, but it’s one he wouldn’t change.

"It's tough life,” he admits. “There's a lot of ups and down and tears, there's lots of days...where working 9 to 5 is a valid option.

“But then I think again and I'm like, 'This is doing a lot of good.’"